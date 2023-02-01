The Social Assets and Vulnerabilities Indicators Project is one of the country’s largest online community information providers. Based in Indianapolis with an emphasis on central Indiana, SAVI is open to anyone interested in looking at proper, visualized information.
Sometimes just a little poking around can yield helpful information, such as the surprising number of Fort Wayne neighborhoods located in a “food desert.”
It’s not just southeast Fort Wayne, where the city and Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates have agreed to operate a nonprofit, mission- driven market on Pontiac Street scheduled to open this fall.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s definition of a “food desert” – a term popularized in Scotland during the 1990s – is an area that has either a poverty rate greater than or equal to 20% or a median family income not exceeding 80% of the median family income in urban areas, or 80% of the statewide median family income in nonurban areas.
While one of the metrics for a food desert is based on location, it is not the only factor. For example, people in parts of the city’s southwest do not live in a food desert because they reside several miles from the nearest grocery store. Private ownership of an automobile is ubiquitous there. However, that’s not necessarily so throughout the city.
The USDA’s food desert locator (ers.usda.gov/data/fooddesert) illustrates several Fort Wayne census tracts billed as low vehicle access, low-income tracts in which more than 100 households have no access to a vehicle and are more than a half mile from the nearest supermarket.
And while the southeast has several of these tracts, large sections of the city’s north side also meet that criterion – low-income, low-vehicle access areas – including areas east of Purdue Fort Wayne, west of Glenbrook Square and the neighborhoods north of downtown along North Clinton Street and Spy Run Avenue.
While it would be better for the marketplace to address this issue, historically, these communities have been and continue to be overlooked. Running a profitable supermarket over the past few decades has meant razor-thin margins on after-tax profits – hovering nationally between 0.49% and 1.7% between 1984 and 2019, according to the Food Industry Association.
The city of Fort Wayne will use $2 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding toward the project, which will cost about $3.4 million. The rest of the construction money will initially come from the city using $700,000 in local income tax money and the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission providing an additional $700,000.
“However, Parkview will have to repay the local income tax money and redevelopment commission’s funding over five years,” according to a Journal Gazette story published Jan. 25. “Parkview and Fort Wayne also have a five-year commitment to making the project work.”
A nonprofit, mission-driven grocery store on Pontiac Street is a viable solution, though the idea itself is not unique. In November, the Saginaw, Michigan, County Board of Commissioners endorsed spending $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help open a store to improve healthy shopping outcomes. The USDA chipped in with a $280,500 grant.
One of the first stores was Chester, Pennsylvania-based Fare & Square, backed by a large food bank. It opened in 2013 as, at that time, this country’s only nonprofit grocery store. However, a local neighborhood supermarket chain eventually bought it out.
Rural counties are also home to nonprofit stores, such as the Plains, Kansas-based Grand Avenue Market, which in 2021 started serving the roughly 1,100-person community that hadn’t had a supermarket for 15 years.
One of the glaring inequities of our lifetime is the inaccessibility of healthy food in low-income urban and rural areas. Using Rescue Plan Act money to address that problem is a great start to providing healthier living opportunities for some people, which, in terms of public health, will be better for all of us in the long run.