The Democratic caucus of the U.S. House of Representatives just elected new leadership for the 118th Congress, which will convene Jan. 3. Hakeem Jeffries of New York was elected to serve as minority leader, with Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Pete Aguilar of California serving as minority whip and caucus chair, respectively.
Since announcing their intentions to run for the leadership, these three members of Congress have frequently been referred to as a new generation of leadership. Their ages range from 43 to 59, and while they are younger than the members who are stepping down from leadership, what they are bringing to their new role is much more significant than their ages.
These three leaders combined hold different political ideologies, not unlike the people who comprise our great nation. Aguilar is a moderate; Clark is a progressive; and Jeffries is a consensus builder. And right now, as much as at any time in history, our country needs leaders who know how to bring together those with different points of view and build consensus.
Democracy is not about each of us getting our own way but about all of us working together to find our way forward through a democratic process. While we often disagree on how to move forward, we also often find that we share values even when we disagree on policy.
In his letter to colleagues announcing his decision to seek the position as House Democratic Leader, Congressman Jeffries makes the point that “issues divide” and that “… we do in fact authentically share values that unite the Heartland, Urban America, Rural America, Suburban America and Small Town America.” As someone who lives in rural Indiana and has worked in Washington, DC, I have seen that personal values, what people want for their families, and what they want for our country are very similar across America. And we need leaders who unite us, rather than divide us.
Congressman Hakeem Jeffries has a proven record of consensus building and has been successful in getting legislation passed and signed into law. As examples, he led bipartisan efforts to restructure sentencing procedures for specific drug offenses and to increase funding for education for those who are incarcerated, toward the goal of reducing recidivism.
This leadership team is representative of the diversity of our population. Jeffries is the first African American to lead a caucus; Clark is the second woman to hold a leadership position; and Aguilar is the first Latino elected to leadership. They are all highly qualified, and even more significantly, they understand the importance of working together to build consensus and find workable solutions. Hakeem Jeffries is known for his reserved style, his respect for others, and his hard work. That is leadership.
What is most encouraging and most significant, is not their age, but their understanding of democracy and their commitment to consensus building. For democracy to work, we must all open our minds and recognize that none of us has all the answers. We must work together to find areas of agreement in how we solve our nation’s challenges.
Policymaking is a shared responsibility, and compromise has merit. While we should never negotiate away our nation’s democratic principles, the democratic process requires us to make concessions. What is most significant about these newly elected leaders is not their ages; it is their understanding of democracy and their respect for all of us who live in this democracy.
Jill Long Thompson is a former member of Congress, a former USDA undersecretary, former board chair and CEO of the Farm Credit Administration, and author of "The Character of American Democracy" (Indiana University Press, 2020).