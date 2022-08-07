The following coming-of-age books are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah
The author follows the life of Ever Geimausaddle, a young Native American, through the multigenerational perspectives of his family as they face policy corruption, threats of job loss, constant resettlement and the pent-up rage of centuries of injustice.
“When Women Were Dragons” by Kelly Barnhill
After the Mass Dragoning of 1955, when thousands of women, including her beloved Aunt Marla, transformed into dragons, left a trail of fiery destruction and took to the skies, young Alex Green must face the consequences of this event as she learns to accept people as they really are.
“All This Could Be Different” by Sarah Thankam Mathews
A young Indian American woman grapples with graduating into a recession, works a grueling entry-level corporate job and tries to date Marina, a beautiful dancer who always seems just beyond her grasp.
“When We Were Bright and Beautiful” by Jillian Medoff
When her brother, a junior at Princeton, is arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend and reporters converge on her family’s Upper East Side landmark building, 23-year-old Cassie Quinn vows to prove his innocence, which means exposing her own darkest secrets to the world.
“Elsewhere” by Alexis Schaitkin
A group of young women who are coming of age wonder who among them will be lost in a close-knit, overly protective mountain community where their unforgiving adherence to tradition dictates that some mothers vanish from their families.
“The Rabbit Hutch” by Tess Gunty
Set in a dying small Indiana town, this story of loneliness and community, entrapment and freedom follows Blandine, who lives with three other teens in a run-down apartment building known as the Rabbit Hutch, as she embarks on a quest for transcendence that culminates in a shocking act of violence.