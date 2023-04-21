These works on British history are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The Tudors in Love: Passion and Politics in the Age of England’s Most Famous Dynasty” by Sarah Gristwood
Dissecting the codes of love, desire and power, this brilliant history of the Tudor dynasty reveals the romantic obsessions that irrevocably shaped the politics and international diplomacy of the period, from Henry VIII’s six wives to the poems lavished on Elizabeth I by her suitors.
“The Windsors at War: The King, His Brother, and a Family Divided” by Alexander Larman
This never-before-told-story of World War II in Britain and America focuses on the Windsor family, their conflicted relationships and the events that rocked the international press, showing how they finally managed to put their differences aside and unite to help win the greatest conflict of their lifetimes.
“Empireland: How Imperialism Has Shaped Modern Britain” by Sathnam Sanghera
An award-winning journalist tracks the roots of the British empire and how imperial domination still continues to shape the modern-day United Kingdom as well as their former colonies, including the United States.
“The Blazing World: A New History of Revolutionary England, 1603-1689” by Jonathan Healey
A noted historian transports us back to seventeenth-century England, painting a vivid portrait of a country in the midst of a revolutionary age where new ideas were forged that were angry, populist, and almost impossible for monarchs to control, and where wealth, creativity and daring curiosity heralded a new world.
“A Woman of Influence: The Spectacular Rise of Alice Spencer in Tudor England” by Vanessa Wilkie
This extraordinary true story transports us to Tudor and Stuart England as Alice Spencer, the daughter of an upstart sheep farmer, becomes one of the most powerful women in the country and establishes a powerful dynasty that endures to this day.
“George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage That Saved the Monarchy” by Sally Bedell Smith
Based on exclusive access to the Royal Archives, a New York Times best-selling author looks at how King George VI and Queen Elizabeth’s marriage saved the monarchy during World War II and forged the path for Elizabeth II.