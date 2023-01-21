Healthier Moms and Babies’ rebranding announcement earlier this week provides a look into the motivation to rebrand.
Founded in 1996, Healthier Moms and Babies’ mission is to reduce infant mortality through healthy pregnancies. But its continuum of care begins preconception and goes through postpartum working with families of different sizes, cultures and experiences, including fathers, grandparents and more, said Executive Director Paige Wilkins.
Healthier Moms and Babies has visually moved from its old image of an amorphous abstract that relies on the viewer’s interpretation. The new logo is comforting and understandable without lapsing into sentimentality. The tagline is “Bold Compassion.”
“The main goal in this branding initiative is to support our strategic plan by increasing general awareness of who Healthier Moms and Babies is so we can serve even more families,” Wilkins told The Journal Gazette. This included input from internal and external stakeholders.
The new logo and messaging were developed by One Lucky Guitar, a Fort Wayne-based creative outfit behind the rebranding of Visiting Nurses to Stillwater Hospice. It also launched the visual identity of the Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne.
Partner Olivia Fabian told us that a new logo creates a memorable mark to boost community awareness.
“We wanted the logo and typography to feel friendly, approachable and endearing,” said Fabian. “The kangaroo conveys a sense of care, which is exactly what the organization does for the families they serve, and the families do for their children. The rebrand also sought to elevate brand messaging and highlight how the organization wholeheartedly supports families of all sizes, structures, cultures and experiences through Bold Compassion.”