Nancy Leonard is still furious about the 1978 draft.
“It was a disaster,” the now 90-year-old Leonard revealed in an interview. “I will never forget one second of that draft and this is something I haven’t really talked publicly about.”
She may have been the wife of the Pacers owner, but Nancy Leonard took her general manager’s duty seriously.
The Pacers had already traded their No. 1 pick to Portland for guard Johnny Davis and, more importantly, the No. 3 pick in the draft. When it came time to select its player, Indiana State’s Larry Bird was still on the board.
If you don’t know what happened next, you’re either too young to care or you’re not a basketball fan – much like the Pacers board was in 1978.
With her husband Bobby “Slick” Leonard, who was coach and general manager, the team’s brain trust of coaches and scouts spent some time down in Terre Haute watching Bird play his junior season.
“He was just perfect,” a wistful Leonard said recently.
The year before, the Leonards held a telethon to save the team. In picking a home-state savior in Bird, the owners and staff saw a way to boost the franchise into the league’s upper echelon.
A century previous to the ’78 NBA draft, Leo Tolstoy began “Anna Karenina” with: “All happy families are alike, but every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”
For the Pacers, the source of unhappiness was a recalcitrant board of directors.
The NBA then was nothing like it is today. TV revenue was a source of funds, but season ticket sales solidified the bottom line. And the board didn’t think Bird would draw enough in sales. Plus, Bird was going back to ISU for his final season which included the now-epic battle with Michigan State’s Magic Johnson. Their rivalry is what launched the moribund league into the stratosphere.
The Pacers settled on Kentucky center Rick Robey. He was a consensus All-American and two-time all-Southeastern Conference player. After two seasons, he went on to be an excellent role player for the Bird-led Boston Celtics.
Basketball’s gods can be cruel. But benevolent, too.
In 1987, Reggie Miller fell to No. 11 in the draft. The Pacers star was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2012 and named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.
Nancy Leonard saw the future where others didn’t.