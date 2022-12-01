I am a high school senior who is currently trying to achieve my associate’s degree in general studies by the time I graduate, and personally I feel that parents should not pressure students into going to college.
High school is the stage in a young adult’s life where they grow the most, not just education-wise but socially. Every student expects to learn in every way, but no one talks about the pressure that is put on you as soon as you start going through the motions of high school, like a bag of heavy rocks being placed on your shoulders. Parental pressure to attend college is a serious epidemic that 86% of students say that they have experienced.
Parental pressure exposes students to elevated levels of stress and anxiety, which they get plenty of from high school with seven classes and multiple assignments. This unnecessary pressure that is put onto students to help “ease their transition” and “guarantee a stable position” to get into the “best” college is in fact doing the opposite.
Parents always want their kids to strive for a stable and maybe even wealthy life for many reasons. Parents want their children to have a better life than they may have had, and it’s good to push your child to do good things – but in healthy ways. As a result, many parents don’t observe the unseen cost of the unbearable collective pressure of it all.
Clearly every parent wants their child to succeed by any means necessary, but is the cost worth it? What is the give and take of college itself? There are many opportunities that colleges provide for young adults in America, but how many of those young adults use the degrees to their full potential? How many young adults spend thousands of dollars switching from major to major and being in debt the majority of their lives?
If parents are trying to evaluate whether they have done this to their children, consider this: Does your child often stay awake into the dead of night trying to accomplish high levels in school? Do you often find yourself asking your student about their grades and college applications, completely forgetting to ask your student about their social life within school? Do you as a parent pressure your child into taking classes or extracurricular activities that advance their “stability” for the future?
I propose that parents take a different approach aimed to reduce the stress, anxiety, depression and other potential mental health troubles of students in high school stressed about college. For instance, try having discussions every once in a while about where they see themselves in the future and how that can help highlight hopes but acknowledge the downfalls. Along with that, encourage them to make choices that will benefit their future.
Most importantly, be there for your child no matter what decision that they make, whether that’s not going to college overall, taking time off, going into a trade, or jumping right into college and pursuing a career that they want to explore and learn more about. Only then can the overall consuming pressure of a student’s future be eased.
Payton Sells is a student at Wayne High School.