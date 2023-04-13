Kudos to the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission for approving $1.1 million to improve the playing field at Parkview Field.
The city owns the field, the TinCaps are a private enterprise, and the fieldwork is required by Major League Baseball, which took over minor league baseball in 2021. According to TinCaps President Mike Nutter, similar ballparks must make more than $20 million in improvements to comply with MLB standards.
The new field should last 15 to 20 years. After what we’ve witnessed at Parkview Field over the first 14 years – the first home game ever played was on April 16, 2009 – this is well worth the investment for the city and the team.
Money for the project will come from the Jefferson Illinois Economic Area Fund, a tax increment financing district for the area. In an op-ed last fall, redevelopment commission President Christopher Guerin made a compelling case about Parkview Field when he wrote, “It’s only in our best interest to protect our investment in perhaps the most popular entertainment venue in the region.”
Remember all the rancor and consternation about moving the team downtown? From 2009-22, total attendance for TinCaps games was 4,859,714, with an average attendance of 5,580.
In per-game attendance during that span, the TinCaps outdrew 56 of 59 Single-A teams, 23 of 30 Double-A teams and 11 of 30 Triple-A teams.
Excluding the lost pandemic season of 2020, the only teams in the state to outdraw the TinCaps during the five years ending last year are the Pacers, Indianapolis Indians, Colts and Notre Dame football.
In 2021, Stadium Journey ranked home games at Parkview Field as the top minor league baseball game-day experience after a review of 2,400 venues throughout 31 countries. The publication’s ranking system considered food, atmosphere, neighborhoods, fans, access and value.
It looks to us that Parkview Field – also home to high school baseball games, concerts and other events, including Fort 4 Fitness – has proved its value and is worth more investment.