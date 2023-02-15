For our democratic traditions to work, the people must participate. Unfortunately, many define participation solely as voting – a right too often seen as an obligation rather than a privilege fought for and protected by veterans and civil rights advocates, who were sometimes both.
Monday’s overflow crowd at the Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing on a dock for party pontoon boats is the kind of participatory moment that highlights – for all its faults and flaws – why our republic is worth upholding. This is where the people and their government meet.
More than 20 people spoke against a heavily revised plan by River City Ventures LLC, Fort Wayne, which seeks to build a restaurant and dock on the St. Joseph River for 16-passenger pontoon boats. The new development would be at the southwest corner of Parnell Avenue and Spy Run.
Sharon Partridge, a retired state stormwater specialist and president of the local Save Maumee conservation group, said the commission should deny the permit based on a “long list of environmental challenges” and the inadequacy of the stormwater pollution plan during construction. Others spoke out against stop-work orders and an ongoing lawsuit involving an injury.
River City Ventures owner Joey Tippmann and his attorney, Tom Trent, said they altered plans to account for the concerns of city residents. Last year, the city’s Department of Planning Services also found the proposal needed improvement and recommended the developers rework and resubmit their plan.
“Proposed changes include a reduction in the number of buildings on the site to one for the restaurant, eliminating a boathouse,” The Journal Gazette quotes Tippmann and Trent telling the board. “Also proposed is a rerouting of the Rivergreenway under the Parnell Avenue bridge and the donation of part of the site to the Fort Wayne parks department. The site also was redesigned with a single walking path to a boat boarding spot.”
Trent’s comment that the area “is not a pastoral setting as it has been made out to be” is superficial.
Beauty is subjective. Some want to keep that part of the Rivergreenway from becoming a traffic headache that disrupts the flow of people who use the path. Of course, the land is private – and we do not begrudge Tippmann for wishing to expand his business. But the development created would almost certainly change the atmosphere of that area, both for Rivergreenway users and people who paddle on the river.
While people can debate the area’s aesthetics, Tippmann’s proposed enterprise is in a floodplain, which commission member Judi Wire pointed out. Floodplain management is a serious concern currently being debated by the Indiana General Assembly, as future flooding is expected to put an increased number of homes and businesses at risk.
In 2020, a national risk management firm calculated that more than 390,000 Hoosier homes, businesses and other structures were at substantial risk of flooding. Climate change and urbanization have changed the calculus of floodplain management.
On Monday, Feb. 20, the plan commission will vote on rezoning a portion of the site to permit limited commercial use and greenlight the project’s primary development plan. Developers will still have to go before the City Council since they are requesting a rezoning.
It’s a monumental decision.
Now city residents can only ask the commissioners to act judicially in rendering a ruling that will change that part of the river for decades to come.