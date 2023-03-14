Congratulations to Indiana and Purdue men’s and women’s basketball teams playing first-round games this week in their respective NCAA tournaments. And kudos to the Indiana Tech and Grace College men and Indiana Wesleyan women playing in the NAIA’s sweet 16 games.
However, this season’s biggest surprise may be a team that won’t be dancing this year, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons women’s team. Under second- year coach and Fort Wayne native Maria Marchesano, the Dons finished 14-19, five games better than a year before. (And two of those wins were by forfeit due to COVID protocols.)
Why celebrate a sub-500 record? This year’s 14-win season was more than all the victories accumulated between the 2017-18 and 2020-21 seasons.
The Dons entered the Horizon League tournament as the sixth seed, upsetting No. 3 seed IUPUI. The Dons hung tough with top seed Green Bay in the semifinals before bowing out 69-65 last week.
“When the season ends, it’s a thin line because you don’t want to jump on next year already because you want to celebrate and enjoy what you just accomplished,” said Marchesano after the game. “But for our girls, they said it themselves, this is a taste of where we want to be. … I didn’t even have to say that; the girls said that. They want this, they want to keep raising the bar.”
Marchesano, who led Maryland’s Mount St. Mary’s University to the NCAAs in 2021, has the Dons looking up after years in the basement. That’s worth a rousing cheer.