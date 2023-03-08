In an op-ed published Feb. 11 (“Harmony remains goal of Philharmonic board”), Fort Wayne Philharmonic Board Chair Rick James signs on behalf of the board.
Every year, several members of the community are elected to the board as representatives of various stakeholders.
I am a member of the Philharmonic board, representing the musicians. James did not solicit my input, nor ask for my signature, nor provide me with a pre-publication copy. He does not speak for me.
As a member of the union negotiating team, I can attest to the misrepresentations and false implications that are the main content of James’ article.
He writes of a “45.8% wage increase over four years.” His calculation is based on our wage in 2022, which was a cut of 15% from our pre-pandemic wage and a concession we accepted to address the temporary challenges of the COVID emergency. The current wage offer represents an average increase of about 3.75% per year from our last raise in 2019 through 2026, less than cost of living.
James calls the Philharmonic’s wage offer “givebacks.” What exactly is given back?
James refers to “concessions” made by the Philharmonic in the course of negotiations. If the Philharmonic demands a concession from us then later modifies that demand, that is not a concession. It remains a demand for concession from us.
Examples are the 17½% pay cut in 2013; the 15% pay cut in 2021; our tentative agreement to give up our three weeks of paid vacation; and our tentative agreement to allow the Philharmonic more access to our personal time without additional compensation.
The Philharmonic has made no concessions. The entire six months of talks have been all about what the Philharmonic can extract from us.
In comparing full-time musicians’ work to a “…typical full-time job…,” James indulges in a false equivalency of the most egregious kind. Our full-time work means we are salaried and can be scheduled from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., six days a week, giving the Philharmonic the ability to provide chamber orchestra and small ensemble performances during daytime hours without additional musician cost.
That is a great advantage to the Philharmonic; it provides the flexibility and cost control to deliver many services to the community that otherwise would not be possible.
In discussing management rights, James writes it is only about “ …reserve(ing) the Philharmonic’s ability to manage operations on issues not outlined in the collective bargaining agreement.” Current language, which has been in our contract for at least 35 years, does exactly that: “Except as specifically limited by this Agreement, the management of the Philharmonic and direction of the Philharmonic’s activities and those of its employees are vested exclusively in the Philharmonic.”
No modification could enhance “vested exclusively.” Any modifications could only curtail our rights. James writes that it is about clarity and cooperation and not about control; in reality, it is only about control.
The Philharmonic demands that we agree voluntarily to give up our rights now and for the future in exchange, it would seem, for salary increases that do not even keep up with inflation.
James writes that he wants to be able to “manage operations on issues not outlined in the collective bargaining agreement.” For more than 39 years, our labor agreement has successfully provided the means to do exactly that: “In the event that a question arises the disposition of which is not otherwise provided for in this Agreement, upon demand by the Philharmonic, the Orchestra Committee or the Local, all parties hereto shall negotiate a reasonable and mutually agreeable settlement in good faith.”
That is the language of respect between partners. Now the Philharmonic demands this language be excised, silencing our voice and ending the long-standing partnership. In his article, James speaks of “…foster(ing) a culture of collaboration…” and “…cooperation in the relationship with musicians…,” yet the Philharmonic’s contract demands would result in the exact opposite.
James writes that the Philharmonic has proposed reducing attendance requirements, as if making a concession. Not so.
Instead, the Philharmonic demands another concession from us, proposing a new attendance requirement that could lead to dismissal for a leave of absence granted by the Philharmonic. The Philharmonic seeks this new path to fire us after an an isolated instance with one musician, one never addressed through their right to manage nor through any discussion with musician representatives.
It seems they want to kill a flea with a Howitzer because they don’t know any other way to handle the issue.
James’ piece mirrors the Philharmonic’s approach throughout these many months of negotiation – obfuscation, misdirection and bullying.
The way to agreement is clear. It is time for the Philharmonic to accept our concessions, abandon its shameful power grab and get back to work giving concerts and building audience and community support.
Dennis Fick is the principal bassoonist with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.