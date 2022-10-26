Unfortunately, civic engagement is often thought to begin and end with voting. Yet, at the local level, people can make their voice heard much more often. Indeed, research over the past 20 years shows that when it comes to communities, park projects are a testament in how to get a diverse group of people to work together toward a common goal. The impact of public space is no longer simply about recreation and conservation, as parks influence economic development and quality of life.
In developing city parks, noted planner and landscape architect David Barth said in 2014: “You’re forced to think about how people get to it, the interconnectivity, and you’re forced to think about all the other civic spaces that are part of the public realm.”
Tonight, people can get a chance to assist the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department in developing its next five-year master plan at an open house from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Community Center, 233 W. Main St. Free parking is available.
The department’s master plan serves not just as a blueprint for improvement but also as an instrument by which the Indiana Department of Natural Resources directs grants, said Alec Johnson, the parks and recreation department’s deputy director of planning and development. A draft is due to the DNR by Jan. 15, 2023. People will eventually see the finalized document next April.
For tonight, though, there’s no presentation to sit through, with the department opting for an interactive, interpersonal experience with a definite come-as-you-are vibe.
“We’ll have various stations set up in the room asking questions about where people live, about parks and how and when they use them,” he said. “This allows us to understand better what’s publicly desired and appropriate.”
It is estimated that participation will take about 20 minutes, which includes an allocation game of spending $100 in faux appropriations to be split between park improvements and maintenance.
“It’s a great tool for people to see everything we have to account for,” Johnson said.
For the government skeptic who wonders whether this is about PR, consider that meetings in 2017 led to a five-year plan that included current finished projects such as a dog park at Johnny Appleseed.
Need to be bigger? OK, public discussions led to the department increasing camping and RV spaces at Johnny Appleseed Park – a definite economic plus.
While there are obvious needs, such as replacing pavilion roofs, road maintenance and care for playgrounds, Johnson said public input helps the department prioritize what the public wants.
Tonight is a chance for people to provide direction for their public spaces. This open house isn’t about partisanship but democracy in its purest sense and worth participating in.