Last week, Indiana received more than $136 million from tobacco product manufacturers under the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement signed in 1998. Tobacco manufacturers will continue to pay annually as long as they continue to sell cigarettes here.
“The harmful effects of tobacco take the lives of thousands of Hoosiers every year,” Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a news release. “My office is working hard to ensure our kids live a long and healthy life and they avoid the dangerous path of smoking.”
We’re happy he’s able to sign the check. He’s signed $433 million worth of master settlement checks. However, data shows tobacco consumption for Hoosier adults and teenagers remains excessive compared to national rates. And our state legislature couldn’t muster the gumption to raise cigarette taxes to spend more money to help end the problem we know will continue to take the lives of Hoosiers.
“We are extremely disappointed that our state legislature once again failed to act to address Indiana’s high tobacco use,” Tobacco Free Allen County’s Executive Director Nancy Cripe told The Journal Gazette Monday. “With the ninth-worst smoking rate in the nation, it is well past time to raise the tax on cigarettes and increase our investment in tobacco prevention and cessation programs.”
Last year, the state spent $7.5 million on tobacco control programs, far below the recommendation of $73.5 million by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, the tobacco industry shelled out $308 million in marketing to Hoosiers.
Sad, yes, but Indiana pays more by percentage to tobacco control than neighboring Michigan, Illinois and Kentucky – all of which contribute less than 10% of the CDC’s recommendations on programming. Maine and Oregon are the only two states meeting the CDC’s standards.
Cripe said 4.2% of Hoosier high schoolers smoke, more than twice the reported national rate of 1.9%. And when you look at vaping, the percentage of Hoosier youth using jumps to 19% versus 14% nationally, Cripe said.
Adults aren’t helping, at least in exhibiting healthy behavior. In Allen County, around 20% of adults smoke, six-tenths higher than the state rate and 9% higher than the national rate.
Smoking contributes to 11,100 Hoosier deaths per year, reports the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. Additionally, an estimated 700 nonsmokers die per year from secondhand smoke exposure. In Allen County, 630 deaths annually are attributed to smoking, and an additional 101 deaths are due to secondhand smoke.
Indiana’s Medicaid costs caused by smoking are $634 million, with an additional $7.5 billion in lost productivity.
While Rokita is taking a victory lap for the settlement check, his party failed to use its supermajority status in the state legislature to increase the cigarette tax this session. That could have generated millions more to fund public health efforts in our state – which woefully trails most of the rest of the country – and would have encouraged more young people never to start smoking, as well as providing additional funds that could have been used for cessation efforts.
As a state, we aren’t coming close to living up to Rokita’s promise of helping kids avoid the dangers of tobacco use.