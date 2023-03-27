"Walking through trees to cool my heat and pain,
I know that David's with me here again.
All that is simple, happy, strong, he is."
Thus begins "Not Dead," a short poem in April 1916 by Robert Graves, quickly charting the comfort of nature in the life of someone reconciling loss. Trees provide a canopy of shade in a physical and supernatural sense, whether hiking in a forest or walking on a tree-lined street.
Planting a tree is a way to remember someone, which is one reason you could participate in Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation's Citizen-Match Tree Planting Program, which offers a variety of shade tree options for around $50 per tree.
There are other reasons to plant – one beginning to enhance our urban canopy.
"Street trees can add interest, beauty, and value to a city's forestry landscape," according to Derek Viet, superintendent of forestry operations, in a blog post about the program. "There's nothing quite like driving down any city's oldest thoroughfare lined with large, historic street trees. If selected carefully, street trees will bring urban beauty for decades and maybe centuries to come."
Trees will have a 1- to-1 1/2-inch-diameter trunk and stand 6 to 10 feet tall. The price includes planting the tree in the park strip between the street and the property line and oversight by the city arborist. Citizen-match trees cannot be planted on private property.
It’s first come, first served, so residents can fill out an application at fortwayneparks.org/street-trees/street-tree-application-main.html. Trees will be planted between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.