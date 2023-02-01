I remember a meeting with my first financial adviser several years ago; he told me the money I had in the Indiana Public Retirement System needed to be moved out. His perspective was that it did not give me enough control over my money and that politics would interfere with my interests eventually. In fact, they likely already were.
The system has about 500,000 members; I continue to be one of them. But politics has put a target on the system and my retirement, for the sole purpose of scoring political points.
Senate Bills 268 and 292 put this on full display.
SB 292 is designed to prevent the system from investing in ESG funds – those that prioritize environmental, social or corporate governance standards. These are funds on which Republicans have slapped the label “woke.” If a portfolio features companies that are particularly sensitive to, say, climate change, that is apparently a bad fund in the eyes of the GOP.
As reported by the New Jersey Monitor last summer, “Nineteen Republican state attorneys general wrote a letter to BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, which manages $10 trillion,” accusing “BlackRock of making decisions based on its alleged political agenda rather than the welfare of state pensions.” Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was among the signatories.
SB 292 is the Indiana version of the national GOP political “platform,” if their grievance strategy can be called that.
SB 292 would appear to accomplish what author Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, claims it does. He said the bill wasn’t intended to “tie the hands of the INPRS investors,” but rather ensure that they “do not make decisions based upon environmental and social, or governance standards.”
However, there is no way to tell an investor not to use certain criteria in its decision-making without it having an impact on the decision itself.
In the same hearing, the Senate Pensions and Labor Committee considered SB 268, designed to divest from any China-related holdings. Again, Rokita has already staked out this position through two lawsuits against China-based TikTok and other public rhetoric.
What is fascinating was this nugget from Rokita’s policy director and legislative counsel, Corrine Youngs, in her testimony in support of the bill. In her anti-China rant, she accused the nation of “polluting the minds of our youth.”
And that, in a nutshell, is what this entire endeavor is about. These bills are entirely about political and even mind control.
There are three statutory prohibitions already in place for the public retirement system. It can’t invest in countries the federal government has identified as state sponsors of terrorism. This makes sense and is nimble enough to change as designations change.
Second, it can’t invest in Sudan due to the Darfur genocide. I assume one day this will need to be modified or repealed.
The third is pure politics. The public retirement system cannot invest in entities that have boycotted, divested from or sanctioned Israel. Really?
So, if a large asset manager sees the uncertainty in Israel’s ability to elect a working government as a cause to pull investments from the country, the public retirement system would be prohibited in investing with them? Market volatility comes in many forms and is caused by many things. Even a friend can be a bad bet.
Again, stay out of my business, legislators. You keep proving you are bad at it.
If the legislature really cared about me, as a member of the public retirement system, it would require the system give me more options on how it invests my money, not fewer.
But my late financial adviser told me the government doesn’t care about me.
Years after his passing, he continues to be absolutely right.
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis. This originally appeared at indiana capital chronicle.com.