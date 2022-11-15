Last week, the General Assembly’s Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force walked out of a meeting room with nothing to add to an already-fraught situation involving prosecutorial discretion. This group of lawmakers and judicial leaders couldn’t provide legislative recommendations.
But maybe that was the intent. What could Hoosiers expect from an 11-member group that met for an hour?
Indiana’s county prosecutors are afforded discretion, which includes not prosecuting certain crimes, such as minor drug offenses, as pointed out in a recent op-ed by Katie Blair, a public policy advocate for the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.
“Minor drug offenses” was a reference to Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears’ decision not to prosecute people arrested for holding an ounce or less of marijuana.
“And clearly, some Indiana legislators and the Attorney General don’t like that,” Blair wrote.
The state Senate passed a bill last session allowing the attorney general to intervene at the county level. The bill died in the House without a hearing.
The task force’s mission was to study the circumstances in which a county prosecutor makes a blanket refusal to enforce a specific statute; and consider appropriate methods of enforcing the law by either granting enforcement to the attorney general, through another prosecutor brought in by the county executives, or establish a procedure to appoint a special prosecuting attorney. Finally, the group was to make a recommendation to the legislature.
That’s a lot to undertake, and one 60-minute session is not enough. It’s the position that task force member Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, undertook at the end of the session. Pierce said that while some of the issues of prosecutorial discretion were aired out, he couldn’t support a recommendation based on one meeting that featured no witnesses, testimony or evidence.
In viewing last week’s discussion online, Bernice Corley pulled back the veil as to why this committee’s existence is reactionary rather than revelatory. The Indiana Public Defender Council executive director called the day’s discussion myopic as it centered on one facet – blanket refusals.
“There is no figure more powerful than a prosecutor,” Corley said before adding that there’s no transparency in how the power is used.
“Let’s pull back and look at the whole picture,” Corley said. “It’s important to preserve discretion, but transparency is extremely important as well.”
Republican state senators seem hellbent on stopping Mears – one prosecutor out of 92 – and will most likely advance volatile legislation that would ultimately set up a fight between branches of government, not to mention the philosophy of home rule that was once a paramount virtue of the GOP.
Marion County’s voters do not see Mears as a threat, as he won reelection last Tuesday with nearly 60% of the vote.
On Monday afternoon, Corley said the task force process was fascinating as they met once to decide on a rather complex issue.
“We have real concrete issues. It would be great if we try to tackle those,” she said.