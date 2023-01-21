Many more Americans are delaying medical care because of the high cost of treatment, a new survey shows.
In 2022, 38% of Americans said they or a family member skipped or postponed medical care as inflation soared to its highest rate in 40 years, according to an annual health care poll from Gallup.
The jump in skipped medical care reflects a 12% increase compared to 2021 and marks the highest year-to-year surge since Gallup started conducting the poll in 2001.
The previous high was 33% of Americans in both 2014 and 2019 who said they avoided medical care because of cost. In 2020 and 2021, 26% of Americans – the lowest share since 2004 – said they delayed care for either themselves or a family member.
“Since COVID and the rise of medical costs, in our field we’ve seen a decrease in patient visits and routine immunizations,” said Emily Schamehorn, a registered nurse and quality improvement coordinator at Neighborhood Health. “That’s why we offer medical, dental, behavioral health, optometry and chiropractic services on a sliding fee scale.
“Every person should have at least one routine physical a year, and we meet you where you are, so the payments are manageable.”
Of real concern, 27% of respondents said the treatments they skipped were for “very” or “somewhat” serious illnesses.
Forgoing medical care carries consequences and can compound future costs of treatment.
“It’s really important to understand that (when) there is a health concern that’s ongoing, particularly when you think it might be serious, it’s very unlikely that it’s going to go away,” pediatric airway surgeon Dr. Susannah Hills told CBS News.