The state’s Commission on Higher Education is taking the welcome tactic of offering pre-admissions to encourage this year’s high school seniors to consider multiple paths to further their education.
The graduating class of 2024 is the first to go through the commission’s “Indiana Pre- Admissions: Your Path to College,” a program meant to boost college attendance.
“In September, Indiana high school seniors from participating high schools will be pre- admitted to participating in-state public and private institutions based on their cumulative GPA and/or SAT scores, pending an official application to the institution and completing any additional requirements,” according to a statement by the commission. “This allows students to view post-graduation options prior to filling out applications.”
Currently, 38 Indiana public and private colleges and universities participate, with options ranging from short-term and one-year certificates to associate and bachelor’s degrees.
Local colleges and universities participating include Huntington University, Indiana Tech, Indiana University-Fort Wayne, Ivy Tech Community College, Manchester University, Purdue Fort Wayne, Trine University and the University of Saint Francis.
“We’re excited to partner with the commission on their program,” said Ryan Wooley, associate vice chancellor for enrollment at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Wooley told The Journal Gazette that the school had already experienced a surge in applications and admittances in the spring. There’s a waiting list for housing, testifying to the growth of students from outside northeast Indiana and a growing international interest. A Purdue degree is valued.
Pre-admissions give Wooley’s team a plug into a future undergraduate’s thought process. It’s easy to see how pre-admission and free federal student aid filing remove some of the anxiety first-generation college students and their families face in an expensive but life-altering experience.
Providing a new set of options might encourage those already motivated to pursue higher education after high school. But, as one observer recently noted, the more systemic problem is an unsettling anti-higher education sentiment.
“This is a really great plan, but what this does not address is the larger anti-secondary education narrative, specifically around bachelor’s degrees, that has come to the forefront,” said Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Rachel Blakeman, who directs the school’s Community Research Institute.
“We have two premier, publicly funded research institutions – Indiana in Bloomington and Purdue in West Lafayette – each with several regional campuses,” she added. “Yet, people say, ‘Why would you want to go to college?’ ”
A February 2023 Harvard Business Review online post citing a Gallup poll noted an alarming trend: the percentage of adults 18-29 who view college education as “very important” dropped from 74% to 41% in just six years.
“One big driver of these trends are companies like Apple, Tesla, IBM, Delta Airlines and Hilton, who no longer require a college degree for an interview,” wrote Soren Kaplan of the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business.
Then again, Kaplan’s research is “experiential intelligence,” basically learning by doing. Unfortunately, while companies on the Fortune list have opened this niche, the need for post-secondary certificate holders and bachelor’s degree bearers is cited by a number of companies as the reason Indiana is an afterthought for high-tech jobs.
According to Pew Research, while most Americans with college degrees see value in their personal and intellectual experiences, fewer than 62% of the high school class of 2021 enrolled in some form of higher education. That’s down from 70% in 2009, coinciding with The Great Recession.
Indiana’s college-going rate has experienced a steep drop-off, plunging from 70% in 2016 to 53% in 2020.
According to Pew, the reasons for either not attending college or dropping out before completion include affordability, low unemployment rate, the need to earn money for family and, regrettably, at least 13% of respondents said they didn’t think college was an option.
Once, a college degree was seen as the first step toward social mobility. Now, it’s being cited as a reason a generation of people is immobilized by debt.
We should talk about post-secondary education holistically. The public good from a post-secondary educated populace – people with more education have lower smoking rates, higher voter participation and are more civically engaged, to name but a few benefits – needs to be valued by us all. If this approach causes even some high school graduates who didn’t think college was an option to realize it could be, everyone wins.