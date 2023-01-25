Fashion and music come in and out of style and so do political movements. Yesterday, the Indiana State Senate unanimously passed a bill that would provide donor privacy for philanthropic groups under the pretense that to forgo those protections would lead to a decrease in giving. It now goes to the House.
“The rise in anonymous giving comes at a time when nonprofits are coming under increased pressure to reveal the names of some of their most generous donors,” the Wall Street Journal reported – in 2008.
Back then, the political rivals of then-presidential candidate Sen. Hillary Clinton pressed to disclose the anonymous donors who forked over the cash to fund her husband’s (former President Bill Clinton) foundation.
Sponsored by Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, and Sen. Eric Koch, R-Indianapolis, Senate Bill 303 would keep government agencies from forcing nonprofits to provide information that would identify donors and supporters.
The reasoning: If a wealthy person wants to donate quietly to a hospital, orchestra, theatrical troupe, university or animal shelter, that person should be able to do so.
“Some people like to give anonymously,” Brown is quoted in the Indianapolis Business Journal. “This gives them that protection.”
Brown said the bill would not hinder agencies from enforcing fraud laws. There are penalties and discipline that apply to actors who would violate the bill’s provisions.
Yet, this bill is as much about politics as it is about protecting anonymity.
Indiana’s legislative attempts at donor protection – Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, has authored a similar bill in the House – are in line with what’s going on or has already happened in several Republican-controlled legislatures.
Not that it’s a conservative-only issue, as witnessed in Missouri, where the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and Americans for Prosperity supported the Show-Me State’s Personal Privacy Protection Act.
Regarding politics, donors would rather not be seen, heard or known. Opponents of campaign finance regulation have been trying to limit disclosure since the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision struck down legal restrictions on independent corporate expenditures in elections.
“Having largely failed to limit disclosure through legal challenges, anti-transparency activists are now turning to the legislative process to carve-out protections against donor disclosure for nonprofit organizations that funnel ‘dark money’ into federal and state elections,” wrote the Campaign Legal Center, a nonprofit government watchdog group founded by Trevor Potter, a former Republican chairman of the Federal Election Commission.
Indiana ranked last in campaign finance laws, according to the D.C.-based Coalition for Integrity, which promotes government transparency. Providing opacity for influence will not decrease voter confidence nor encourage public dialogue on issues.
Safeguarding anonymity will mask the political machinations of some. The continuing push to hide important information from the public, especially with regard to campaign financing, should be of real concern to all Hoosiers.