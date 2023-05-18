Indiana’s Public Access Counselor has sided with a local television anchor in a public records request involving the Fort Wayne Police Department.
This opinion is a victory for the public as well. Ultimately, the police department and city of Fort Wayne can make this a triumph of transparency by releasing the information requested by media.
The Public Access Counselor’s Office provides advice and assistance concerning Indiana’s public access laws to members of the public and government officials and their employees. It’s the office everyday Hoosiers can contact when local government needs to be more forthcoming with public information.
On Jan. 23, a woman took video of a police officer performing what he termed a “hip drop” on a drunken suspect – his blood alcohol was three times the legal limit of 0.08% – as the man resisted arrest following an early evening car crash at the corner of South Anthony and East Washington boulevards.
When posted to Facebook, the incident looked as though Officer Michael Meraz intentionally slammed Omar Ortiz to the pavement, already slick with snow and motor oil.
In the affidavit reported in The Journal Gazette on Jan. 25, police say Ortiz struck the other vehicle when he ran a red light. Two people were injured, and the vehicles were heavily damaged.
“The video posted to Facebook was recorded by Ashleigh Sanchez, who told The Journal Gazette in a telephone interview late Monday that she was riding in a car with her boyfriend when she witnessed the incident in which the man was thrown to the ground,” Rosa Salter Rodriguez and Lisa Green reported on Jan. 25.
Sanchez told The Journal Gazette: “It looks like he was really injured, but they ended up walking him to the police car. The whole situation happened pretty fast; it seemed to escalate pretty fast.”
The video is available online at bit.ly/3H7xEyi.
On Jan. 26, WANE-TV’s Dirk Rowley filed a complaint with Public Access Counselor Luke Britt, alleging that the department violated the Access to Public Records Act’s investigatory record exception and law enforcement statute by refusing to release police body camera footage.
In his ruling May 3, Britt wrote that the city of Fort Wayne told him the “Allen County prosecutor’s office was still reviewing the case; and thus, the recording would not be released.”
If this sounds familiar, the FWPD has used this refrain in several high-profile cases. Fortunately, Britt wasn’t swayed by the city’s need to protect the investigatory record.
“Body-worn cameras are useful investigatory tools, but Fort Wayne would be well served to recognize that the footage captured by these cameras is regulated by the Access to Public Records Act and not the public safety statutes,” he wrote. “This means the legislature intended the footage to serve a dual purpose as an accountability and accessibility tool.”
Police are reviewing Rowley’s request in light of Britt’s ruling, a department spokesperson told The Journal Gazette on Wednesday afternoon.
There are reasons to withhold information from the public, primarily to protect sources or preserve lives. But that’s not the case in this situation, and stalling can fuel a sense police are watching out for one of their own.
Unfortunately, perception fills a vacuum.