Fort Wayne Community Schools is the beneficiary of a five-year federal grant that will expand the mental health capacity of secondary school students. It’s sorely needed.
The sobering statistics on the mental health challenges teens face should not be overlooked. It’s not a pampered generation, nor do they lack resilience. Instead, they have the vocabulary – and science knowledge – to describe internal suffering that too often manifests in harmful and devastating ways.
The grant encompasses several institutions working under the acronym EACH – Expanding Access to Critical Mental Health Supports – to expand mental health capacity to 16 high-need high schools and middle schools serving 14,665 students in the district.
It’s anticipated that over the next five years, FWCS will add 60 mental health providers, reducing the ratio of specialists to 1 for every 244 students, down from 1 for 2,933.
According to this year’s Indiana Youth Institute’s Kids Count Data Book, this would be an improvement over the current ratio of 1 mental health provider for every 477 people in Allen County.
The award announcement from the U.S. Department of Education said the goal will be met through four areas, beginning with “training current elementary therapists/case managers to provide therapeutic counseling, crisis intervention, restorative practices and advanced supports on Crisis Intervention Teams.”
The grant also supports FWCS staffers who want to earn their master’s in counseling or therapy.
FWCS will offer paid internships to Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne students who agree to serve in the district’s middle and high schools with priority placement upon graduation.
Another potential pathway will be creating opportunities through Snider High School’s biomedical sciences program to earn dual credits toward IU Fort Wayne’s undergraduate bachelor of school work degree.
Furthermore, the grant provides students, families and educators greater access to high-quality mental health support through Neighborhood Health, Parkview Behavioral Health, Bowen Center and Park Center.
In an April 25 Journal Gazette story, Ashley Sloboda reported that a district spokesman said students frequently ask for additional mental health services in school and the community. Students are particularly concerned about mental health issues post-pandemic.
Unfortunately, this news isn’t a surprise. From 2011-21, suicide ideation among Hoosier high school students rose from 18.9% to 27.7%. In addition, the percentage of students who attempted suicide moved up eight-tenths of a percent to 11.8%.
Hoosier teens weren’t alone. In the 10 years leading to the pandemic, there was an increase in high school students experiencing poor mental health, serious suicidal thoughts or making a suicide plan, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System.
Every generation experiences disruptive events that can cause psychological distress beyond the anxieties of growing up. Now pile on top of that the social isolation and academic disruption these teens and young adults faced during the pandemic, wrote Zara Abrams for an American Psychological Association magazine story about the mental health crisis for children and teens.
This year, teens have already witnessed more mass shootings than days. It’s a generation beset by climate change, the war in Ukraine and saber-rattling in the Pacific, a flood of dangerous drugs, a country losing its sense of democratic values and teetering on balkanization.
While it is heartbreaking to see so many teens in mental anguish, we’re encouraged by grants such as the one FWCS received and increased pressure on federal and state legislative bodies to increase public funding for mental health initiatives.