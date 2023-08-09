While politics often leads to gridlock, state and federal legislators are coming together to address one of the biggest challenges Americans face: the outrageous health care cost.
House Bill 1004, authored by State Rep. Donna Schaibley, R-Carmel, and recently signed into law, prohibits the state’s largest health systems, specifically Ascension Health, Community Health Network, Franciscan Health, Indiana University Health, and Parkview Health, from tacking on hospital facility fees for outpatient services that are not near a hospital beginning Jan. 1, 2025.
The law also requires, starting this year, the state to monitor hospital prices and insurers and third-party administrators to provide requested claims data to employers within 15 business days so they can identify the highest-value care for their employees.
Two other new Indiana laws also contribute to reducing health care costs: Senate Bill 7 increases health care competition by prohibiting physician noncompete clauses in most circumstances. And SEA 8 requires prescription medication discounts, commonly known as rebates, to be passed along to patients and employers. A huge thank you to Indiana legislative leaders for their commitment to making health care more affordable.
At the federal level, U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th, whose congressional district covers central Indiana, has sponsored eight health care bills, including the Preventing Hospital Overbilling of Medicare Act. And U.S. Sen. Mike Braun has sponsored at least six health care bills, including the Healthy Competition for Better Care Act. Their aim, along with others, is to increase competition, accountability, transparency, and reduce unfair billing practices.
Additional bipartisan measure such as the Patient Act of 2023 requires hospitals and insurance companies to publicly post procedure prices, including all negotiated rates, for doctor and hospital services. It bolsters federal hospital and health insurance price transparency rules historically plagued by a lack of compliance and standards. This act proposes increasing hospital noncompliance penalties to up to $5 million annually. Reps. Spartz, Jim Baird and Larry Bucshon of Indiana have signed on as co-sponsors, along with dozens of others.
A new analysis of U.S. hospitals by PatientRightsAdvocate.org demonstrates why such transparency legislation is needed now. It finds only 36% of 2,000 hospitals assessed nationwide – and only 27% (15 of 52 Indiana hospitals examined) in Indiana – are fully compliant with a federal hospital price transparency rule more than 2 1/2 years after it took effect. We must have 100% price transparency because, as the adage goes, “Where there’s mystery, there’s margin.”
In June, I was honored to testify before the U.S. Congressional House Committee on Education and the Workforce to offer suggestions for improving health care competition and price transparency for employers and working families. It was exciting to see bipartisan momentum at the federal level for real change. These legislators developed a package of transformational bills:
• Hidden Fee Disclosure Act, introduced by Indiana Congressional Rep. Erin Houchin, strengthens requirements for pharmacy benefit managers and third-party administrators to disclose compensation to health plans.
• Transparency in Coverage Act codifies the "Transparency in Coverage” final rule, provides consumers with price transparency for medical services and prescription drugs, and provides new reporting standards.
• Transparency in Billing Act requires accurate billing by hospitals.
• Health DATA Act ensures employer health plans are not contractually restricted from receiving cost or quality of care information from their insurers.
At the last Employers’ Forum of Indiana meeting, we discussed that under existing federal law, health plan sponsors, including self-funded employers, have a fiduciary responsibility to assure health plan dollars paid by employees are being used in the best interest of their employees. While employers often partner with benefit consultants, third-party administrators, and pharmacy benefit managers, the federal government makes it clear that self-funded employers are held accountable as fiduciaries.
Employers must sign a federal attestation assuring that no gag clauses are in contracts with their health care partners by year's end. Therefore, employers are demanding access to all their price data in order to make fully informed decisions. Unfortunately, many of their health care partners refuse to provide it, forcing some employers to sue.
People and employers must have unfettered access to price and quality data to fix our health care system. These state and federal bills take meaningful steps in this direction.
Gloria Sachdev is president, CEO and board chair of the Employers’ Forum of Indiana.