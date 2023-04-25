I never thought I would say it, but I agree with Donald Trump.
At the recently completed National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis, he said, “This is not a gun problem. It is a mental health problem.” By God, he is right.
An organization that applauds when a grandmother proclaims with pride that her not-yet 2-year-old granddaughter already owns a rifle and a shotgun, as if this were normal and rational, has a mental health problem. This was precisely the boast made by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and met with approving applause.
A society where mass killing happens at a rate of more than once a day (the shooting at a 16th birthday party in a small Alabama town was mass shooting No. 160 on Day 105 of 2023) and cannot address the issue with anything more substantial than “thoughts and prayers” has a mental health problem.
A nation that has more guns than people and where those guns kill their fellow citizens at a rate 25% higher than any other high-income nation and has a former vice president proclaim that our problem is we don’t have enough guns, well, that nation has a mental health problem.
A people who can see day after day mothers weeping for their slain children, emergency room physicians reeling from the horrific injuries caused by assault-style weapons, and law enforcement officers breaking down as they report the fatalities and injuries caused by the most recent mass shooting and then we just shake our heads and accept it as a reality. A people who can do that has a mental health problem.
We have a mental health problem, not just with a person who takes up a gun and kills another, but within our society because we refuse to do anything meaningful to change. Our mental health problem is elevating the gun to such a level of sacred idolatry that we refuse to stop the slaughter of the innocents laid upon its altar. We have adopted a sacred ritual:
“Another mass murder! Let us have a moment of silence and join in offering thoughts and prayers. The gun is mighty, for it holds the power of death. All hail the gun!”
Let it be mentioned that we may need to change, we may need to examine the place of the gun in our modern society and the cry erupts, “We have a constitutional right to have guns!”
Shout that slogan over cries of the weeping mothers. Carve it on the headstones of children, because guns are their leading case of death.
Ignore the context in which that right is granted: a well-regulated militia.
An individual entering a school, nightclub, bank, mall, or other private or public gathering with a military-style weapon and slaughtering children, teachers, school staff and random bystanders is not evidence of a well-regulated militia.
A child shot by a man because the child mistakenly knocked on the wrong door is not evidence of a well-regulated militia.
A young woman killed in her car while turning around in a driveway because she was lost, who did not exit the vehicle or pose any threat but was killed because someone’s first reaction was to shoot first, is not evidence of a well-regulated militia.
A 6-year-old boy having access to a firearm which he can take to school and use to shoot his teacher is not evidence of a well-regulated militia.
A teenager convicted of murder in our own community because he shot someone with a gun he carried like it was the common thing to do is not evidence of a well-regulated militia.
A motorist shooting because of road rage. Arguments erupting into shots fired. People answering their doors brandishing weapons. Cowering in fear believing a weapon will save us when it only makes it 300% more likely we or someone in our household will die by suicide. None is evidence of a well-regulated militia.
Self-proclaimed “patriot” organizations that stand in opposition to our duly elected government and delude themselves with conspiracy founded on lies is not evidence of a well-regulated militia.
Allowing anyone to carry a firearm anywhere without registration, permit or evidence of any kind of safety training is not evidence of a well-regulated militia.
Owning a weapon created for the military and designed to kill human beings with the maximum amount of damage inflicted (thus creating increased horror through gruesome injury and horrendous suffering on the battlefield) is not evidence of a well-regulated militia.
Allowing those weapons to remain for sale while knowing they are only created to kill people and they are the No. 1 choice of mass killers because they create 155% more casualties is not evidence of a well-regulated militia.
The evidence is a massive mental health problem stoked by fear, lies and the delusions and myths spawned by the false prophets of the gun. Fear, lies and delusion are the foundations of a mental health problem.
We have a mental health problem. To engage in the same behavior day after day after day and think there will be a different outcome is to be certifiably insane. The voices that say, “There is not a gun problem, there is a mental health problem” are right. They are crazy.
How can we regain our sanity?
Become informed. The Gun Violence Archive keeps current statistics on mass shootings in America. The Pew Research Institute has reports on gun policy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FBI publish statistics on gun violence.
Advocate for change. The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, Everytown for Gun Safety, and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America are three organizations that can help us make connections and learn how to advocate for change.
Follow the money. The NRA and other pro-gun lobbyists promote looser gun regulation (something 81% of Americans oppose) by spending millions of dollars on political action.
Refuse to vote for the gun lobby shills regardless of their party. Open Secrets and reports available from the Federal Election Commission can help us follow the money.
Surveys tell us the vast majority of Americans want our laws about guns to change for the better. Americans are tired of the insanity, frustrated by the lack of political will to make changes, and convinced we cannot just think and pray without taking meaningful action.
Such action requires us to lay down our guns and take up new ways of peace. Change begins with each one of us.
Kevin Boyd, a Fort Wayne resident, is a retired Presbyterian minister.