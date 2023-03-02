Sometimes, immediate action is needed as the danger is clear and imminent. It’s what we expect from our elected officials.
Then there’s Senate Bill 161, which makes it a felony to use surveillance devices – such as the Apple AirTag and Life 360’s Tile tracker, which aren’t inherently evil – to track someone without their knowledge. The crime is enhanced if the offender uses the technology in a situation involving a protective order.
Passed unanimously by the Senate Tuesday, SB 161 was ostensibly written, rightfully so, to deter and prosecute stalkers and abusers who use devices to intimidate and harass victims.
After some consideration, wording was added to protect family members – defined as spouses, children and grandchildren regardless of age – who use such technology to track, for example, a young child or an older adult. The exception is if no court order precludes them from doing so. Why families would want to track family members surreptitiously is puzzling but not irrational.
But the law intentionally leaves a loophole pointed out by Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne.
“If a husband and wife are still able, without consent, to track each other and maybe they have a slightly acrimonious marriage – and they’re moving into divorce, but not yet – then that’s covered under this,” Brown said Tuesday.
And that statement encapsulates the problem with this bill, which is trying to quickly find a way to wrangle a technological beast that keeps growing. This is the reason for a study group.
The bill’s author, Sen. Michael Crider, R-Greenfield, has the best intentions. He was moved to act after an incident last year where a woman in his district was brutally attacked by her ex-boyfriend, who had tracked her using GPS technology.
But Crider has talked about the complexity of the issue.
“What I’m trying to accomplish with Senate Bill 161 is to thread a needle between what would be legitimate uses of electronics,” Crider said last week during a hearing of the Senate corrections committee.
Then he added a befuddling rejoinder.
“I’m trying to figure this out, and this is our first attempt at this, so I will submit to you that the bill is probably not perfect.”
Good enough can’t be the measure of success here. This bill should’ve been studied further rather than rammed through during a budget session.
Even with late changes, the bill is still as broad as the Mississippi Delta, thus Brown’s concern is legitimate.
The tech needed to track a person is now more than just the province of police and the intelligence community. Indeed, a 2022 New York Times story by technology reporter Kashmir Hill detailed how the ubiquity of electronic devices has ushered in the “surveillance state.” And despite prevention efforts by device makers such as Apple, there is “widespread surreptitious tracking, usually done with devices that don’t notify a person of their presence,” Hill wrote.
The genie is out of the bottle; thus, the state must build safeguards. But after a few weeks of watching the Senate struggle with this, the House may want to halt the bill for this session.
We do not doubt the motivation behind SB 161 is pure. Still, foreseeable problems need to be understood, and unforeseen issues need to be uncovered after some serious study.