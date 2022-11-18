It’s not surprising that Indiana’s U.S. senators split on allowing the Senate to debate the “Respect for Marriage Act.” The bill repeals the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act and requires states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.”
On Wednesday, a dozen Republican senators voted with the Democrats to break the filibuster. Todd Young was one of them.
If anything, Young, fresh off a resounding reelection win, is acting like a senior senator in voting for a plan to approve legislation before the congressional term ends. We dare say Young is becoming more Lugar-esque – high praise considering the former senator’s stature among Hoosiers of either major party.
While laudable, Young’s bipartisan act was far from brave, as many Americans continue to tell pollsters they support same-sex marriage. Last June, a record-high 7 in 10 people polled supported a question Gallup proffered: “Do you think marriages between same-sex couples should or should not be recognized by the law as valid, with the same rights as traditional marriages?”
The 70% mark was up from 53% in 2011.
Even among Republicans, support for same-sex marriage has crossed a significant threshold, Gallup reported.
“Republicans, who have consistently been the party group least in favor of same-sex marriage, show majority support in 2021 for the first time (55%),” the polling firm reported in June. “The latest increase in support among all Americans is driven largely by changes in Republicans’ views.”
In 15 years, there has been an astonishing rise in the percentage of Republican voters who support same-sex marriage. In 2007, just 2 in 10 told pollsters they favored such marriages being recognized by law.
“Once opponents of legalization, Republicans have mostly come to back it. Court and legislative challenges to same-sex marriage’s legal status have simmered since the Supreme Court issued its decision,” Gallup reported. “Meanwhile, older U.S. adults, who were once holdouts in support for gay marriage, now come down on the same side of the issue as young adults.”
The sign that times are indeed changing is that not only did Mitt Romney, R-Utah, vote to end the filibuster, the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints – the Mormons – backed the bill. Of course, church doctrine is that marriage is a union between one woman and one man. However, the amendment offers enough protection for the church’s hierarchy to hold two opposing opinions and still function.
“The amendment protects all religious liberty and conscience protections available under the Constitution or federal law, including but not limited to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, and prevents this bill from being used to diminish or repeal any such protection,” according to a fact sheet provided by the senators.
Despite the numerous faith and interfaith organizations hailing the amendment, The Religious Freedom Institute calls it a “dangerous authoritarian turn by Congress.” At the same time, the Family Research Council weighed in that the bill “will declare open-season on Bible-believing Christians and religious organizations.”
Really? That 7 in 10 Americans support the legality of same-sex marriages is a repudiation of decades of propaganda pumped into the minds of Americans. It’s the same kind of hyperbolic rhetoric that was once spewed about interracial marriage being anathema to the divine plan, which we read today as racist rhetoric and anti- American.
We have no doubt future generations will wonder what all the fuss was about and why only one Indiana senator came down on the right side.