Late last month, South Koreans became a year or two younger after the government standardized its civil code to retire an old method of determining age.
Sure, some vain people would love to be able to turn their age back a year or two. Indeed, a few states would be pleased, given that the median age in 17 states is now over 40, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. The bureau defines median age as the midpoint of the population – half the population is older than the median, half the population is younger.
But this new data shouldn’t be a surprise as it’s part of a steady rise in the median age over the past few decades.
Indiana’s median age is 38.2 years. Maine remains the oldest state at a median age of 44.8 years. Utah is the youngest at a relatively spry 32.
Nationally, the median age hit a record 38.9 years old, an increase of 3.5 years since the turn of the century. For comparison, the national median age was below 30 until 1980.
Allen County’s median age is 36 years, according to Stats Indiana.
The Census Bureau reports the median age of the nation’s 3,144 counties or equivalents ranged from 20.9 to 68.1 in 2022. About 75% (2,357) had a median age at or above that of the nation.
A rising median age will put more financial pressure on ensuing generations. Remember, we’re still wrestling with soaring health care costs, a shortage of affordable housing and rising tuition for post-secondary education. Add on to this list a shrinking labor pool, and one can see why policy wonks and politicians are worried.
“As the nation’s median age creeps closer to 40, you can really see how the aging of baby boomers, and now their children – sometimes called echo boomers – is impacting the median age. The eldest of the echo boomers have started to reach or exceed the nation’s median age of 38.9,” Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Census Bureau’s Population Division, said in a statement.
Wilder added: “While natural change nationally has been positive, as there have been more births than deaths, birth rates have gradually declined over the past two decades. Without a rapidly growing young population, the U.S. median age will likely continue its slow but steady rise.”
Wilder’s analysis fits with a 2021 Brookings Institute study on stalling population growth, which also cited the aftereffects of the Great Recession in the “postponement of childbearing for young adult women.”
One way to counter growth stagnation is through immigration, according to Brookings.
There is an economic benefit to immigration. According to a 2020 International Monetary Fund analysis, the average fiscal lifetime contribution of an immigrant who arrived in 2010 was $173,000.
“There is increasing evidence that aging societies are becoming more averse to open immigration policies, and older people have systematically more negative attitudes toward immigrants than younger people,” the IMF posited. “This is paradoxical, as they are the group that stands to benefit the most from immigration: the pension system would be on a more sustainable trajectory, working immigrants do not threaten their jobs, and immigrants work in services often targeted to them, such as caregiving.”
While a huge surge of undocumented workers isn’t what anyone is advocating, it is worth our politicians seriously considering opening legal immigration further to reverse our stagnating population.