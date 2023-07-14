Todd Rokita’s nature is to turn the attorney general’s office into a political institution. However, Hoosiers understand that our top legal officer, while elected, should try hard to represent the state in matters that concern most Indiana citizens rather than noddle around in partisan hijinks – like attacking Target over LGBTQ Pride merchandise.
Although Pride Month was already over, Rokita wrote a letter on July 5, undersigned by six other attorneys general, expressing his “legal concern” to the Minneapolis- based retailer’s CEO that its promotion and sale of LGBTQ products violated state obscenity laws.
“Target wittingly marketed and sold LGBTQIA+ promotional products to families and young children as part of a comprehensive effort to promote gender and sexual identity among children,” Rokita claims in a letter written to CEO Brian Cornell.
The problem is, as spelled out in an excellent analysis by the Indianapolis Star, the letter is “partially based on false or misleading assertions that went viral.”
“Several of the pieces of clothing cited in the letter have either not actually been sold at Target or weren’t marketed for children,” the Star reported.
We’re not going to get into the weeds here, but the attorney general clearly aims to douse the landscape with so much noxious rhetoric in order to carry out an unrighteous mission. Far from a grass-roots effort, according to an Associated Press analysis, recent anti-gender affirming care legislation overtaking logic in various state capitals was a series of ready-made bills suggested to lawmakers by interest groups.
The American Civil Liberties Union reported that 491 anti-LGBTQ+ bills had gone before state legislatures this year, 18 of which were in Indiana.
Before Rokita’s missive, Target was already attacked by conservative activists online and during in-store confrontations. Target’s stock price had already taken a tumble and the retailer moved in-store merchandise to less prominent sections in some of its stores.
This move led 15 attorneys general, including Minnesota’s Keith Ellison, to pen a joint communique urging Target’s Cornell to “double down on inclusivity, reject hate in all its forms, and stand firm in the face of intimidation and discrimination.”
“As we see it, Target has been the victim of potentially criminal acts, in response to which we encourage you to reach out to responsible authorities,” they wrote on June 16. “We stand ready to help address anti-LGBTQIA+ threats and harassment in Target stores.”
That Rokita is on the wrong side of this debate isn’t a surprise, as he’s shown propensity for this kind of tomfoolery. However, we’d be remiss if we didn’t praise him for recently filing suit against Willow Brook Gardens LLC and Beztak Properties for what it alleges are systemic failures at the Willow Brook Apartments in Indianapolis.
Rokita and the Homeowner Protection unit of his office allege the defendants “habitually failed to respond to residents’ maintenance calls, allowed conditions to become uninhabitable, failed to provide executed lease agreements, and improperly billed tenants.”
Rokita’s team also contends that Willow Brook Gardens and Beztak are not registered to do business in Indiana. U.S. Bank N.A. is listed as a defendant to “assert an interest it may have in the property” as the mortgage assignee.
This latter action is exactly the fight the attorney general should be promoting in his office as it serves the vital interests of Hoosiers rather than signing on to culture war rubbish for political gain.