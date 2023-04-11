It’s relatively easy to see why legislation speeding the process for parents to adopt “safe haven infants” is seen as a layup in basketball parlance.
But when getting into specifics, there are some troubling questions about Senate Bill 345, headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk. He’ll most likely sign it, possibly to the detriment of postpartum women who have only a month to challenge an adoption process.
Authored by Sen. Travis Holdman, R- Markle, SB 345 changes Indiana’s 20-year-old safe haven law by defining such infants as no older than 30 days whom a parent has voluntarily left in a so-called “baby box” or with an emergency medical provider.
There are 96 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Indiana, including four in Allen County: Lutheran Downtown Hospital, Aboite Township Fire Station No. 2 (4233 Coventry Lane), New Haven Fire Station (910 Hartzell Road) and Woodburn City Fire Department (22731 Main St.). These boxes are temperature- controlled incubators that alert 911 when a baby is placed in the box. So far, 21 babies in Indiana have been placed in these boxes.
A safer alternative is to relinquish custody of a baby to a police officer, a firefighter or any licensed medical professional without having to provide a name or any other information.
Current law enables a person to give up an infant anonymously without fear of arrest or prosecution if there are “no signs of intentional abuse on the baby.” If that is the case, no information is required of the person leaving the baby, according to the Indiana Department of Child Services.
The new rules would also allow licensed child care agencies to place safe haven infants with pre-approved adoptive families, as well as not discriminate against unvaccinated adopters.
The more pressing dilemma with this legislation isn’t the procedures but rather the expedited timeline for both parents’ consent to terminate their rights. As succinctly outlined by the state’s non-partisan Legislative Services Agency, SB 345:
• Requires the DCS attorney or a licensed child-placing agency to file a petition to terminate custody of biological parents and the child within 15 days of taking custody.
• Provides that both parents’ consent to termination of the parent-child relationship is irrevocably implied without further court action if, after at least 28 days, neither parent petitioned the court for custody.
Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers pushed back on the timeline as being too short. So does the expertise of advocates. A fast-track placement for adoption would help form an early attachment by the adoptive parents, but that has to be balanced with the birth parents’ rights.
We wish the committees had explored more how the mother’s postpartum physiology can alter her entire self. For example, 1 in 7 women may experience postpartum depression associated with childbirth. In addition, reports show that suicide is the second most common cause of mortality in postpartum women. Postpartum hormonal changes in estrogen and progesterone are typically reset by the sixth month.
With that in mind, 28 days is a process that can unintentionally punish the birth mother and father.
In the best of situations, one would hope the father was engaged in the birthing process and the decision to give up parental rights. Unfortunately, however, that’s not always the case; not every father even knows they have a child.
According to research, the infant does not show any preferences for adults during the first six weeks of life. However, this doesn’t mean a bond isn’t being formed.
“The caregiver’s reactions to the infant’s signals, and the positive responses from the infant, begin to create a strong emotional attachment between the two,” according to a peer-reviewed article by Dave Cornell and Chris Drew, two UK-based academicians specializing in child development.
It’s in the period between six weeks and six months that the infant begins to learn that the “primary caregiver can satisfy their basic biological needs.”
While this bill is meant to do well for the baby, 28 days is an arbitrary number fraught with problems. At best, we hope the General Assembly, children’s services, adoption agencies and advocates monitor these changes and amend the law when prudent.