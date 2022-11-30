Thank providers of health care
I’m writing to ask all medical patients (like me) and their families to give a sincere “thank you” to all of the health care professionals who serve us daily.
The nurses, technicians and supervisors deserve to hear from us that we appreciate the work they do. They continuously do things for each of us that we cannot do for ourselves. A kind word can lift their spirits. They most certainly deserve it if anyone does.
And, please, express appreciation to all of those who care for you, not just your favorite nurse. It takes a special person to decide to go into the health care profession. Let’s be sure to let them regularly know that we are grateful for their efforts to take care of us.
Lonnie Robertson
Fort Wayne
Vietnam holiday wasn’t so sweet
It’s Nov. 24, 1966. I am located at Tuy An in South Vietnam. Five hundred of us were told that we would not bring our eating ware; the government was surprising us with paper plates, cups, etc., for Thanksgiving dinner.
We stood in line. The winds were 50 to 75 mph. The rain pounded us. We were served everything for Thanksgiving. At the end of the line, everything was washed away.
They had a large container of Kool-Aid. As we got near to it, we saw the guys in front of us spitting it out. I assumed they did not like Kool-Aid. I took my share – and spit it out. They mixed salt instead of sugar.
I was unthankful. Today, I am thankful to be home and warm, with my wife of 54 years and our two sons. Have a happy day, 272nd M.P. Co.
FRANKLIN D. PATTERSON
Fremont
Neighbors helped
after accident
I am grateful for the Watersong neighborhood. Following a serious car accident Aug. 27, the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.
Meals delivered to my home for six weeks along with gifts, cards, visits, phone calls, transportation and prayers provided what I needed to recover physically and emotionally.
I will be forever grateful to all and am thankful to live in a neighborhood where generosity and love are practiced every day. Blessings to my friends.
M. Kay Novotny-Yost
Fort Wayne
Gesture was kind
I would like to thank the person who delivered my lost wallet to my house on Nov. 18. Your kindness is very much appreciated.
JEFF MILLER
Huntertown