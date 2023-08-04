The Don Wood Foundation’s grant to Southwest Allen County Schools is a remarkable gift highlighting the future of public schools – more philanthropy, please.
The $192,000 award will allow the district to buy equipment such as milling machines, lathes and sanders for a space at Homestead High School. The foundation also offered an additional $58,000 for robotics equipment. The school board approved the grant on Tuesday.
SACS Superintendent Park Ginder told The Journal Gazette the grant helps the district “stretch its budget.”
At a time of rising costs, higher expectations for work-ready graduates and proportionally less money going to districts as the state super-sized its voucher program, public school administrators and educators are reaching out to foundations and corporate donors.
Districts are stretched, and there isn’t the waste that critics believe there to be in budgets. Just ask Ron Turpin, who is in his third year on the East Allen Community School Board. He’s spent his career in finance and is a senior vice president for Ambassador Enterprises.
“Last year, I really drilled into the budget, spending weeks going line by line, and we’re not wasting money,” said Turpin, who serves as East Allen’s board secretary. “We’ve got 10,000 kids, 15 buildings, and I think we have over 600 teachers, another 100 staff, and 1,000 of our kids have special needs and that costs a ton of money because you have to design programs. Programs, by the way, the state doesn’t fully fund.”
Even as we cheer Indiana for finally covering textbook fees, Turpin said the state doesn’t provide the entire cost, forcing districts to make up the rest.
Turpin isn’t blaming the state and funding formulas. Instead, he used a common tautology: It is what it is.
So, it’s unsurprising Turpin suggested at a recent board meeting that the district partner with local businesses to fund capital projects such as building fixes and remodels, equipment repairs and purchases.
“I think we need to talk long-term about how do we make this list more public and look for businesses and for philanthropists who want to help partner with our schools,” Turpin said at the board’s July 25 meeting. He cited a planned flagpole for Heritage Elementary School as an example.
“That may be something, if I’m a community member, that’s really important to me, and I’m willing to donate $15,000 to have that,” Turpin said.
Indeed, Turpin and his wife recently footed the cost for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic to visit the district’s elementary schools. The $5,000 donation frees up money in the education fund for teachers and classrooms.
Parkview Heath signed a $625,000 agreement in March to sponsor one of the labs at Amp Lab, Fort Wayne Community Schools’ immersive half-day program located at Electric Works. Parkview joined 3Rivers Federal Credit Union and the Surack Family Foundation in securing naming rights.
FWCS officials have said the district needs business partners to help with the costs, as the school needs to add enrollment, which would boost tuition support from the state.
However, the quality of instruction and the innovation the students at Amp Lab receive is a model of what 21st century education is about – entrepreneurship, leadership and innovation. Corporations have been clamoring for these skills in employees.
The state legislature finished the biennial budget session spending 51% of the revenue on education. More is needed, thus forcing district leaders to be entrepreneurial and innovative.
We hope our local districts succeed in attracting corporate and foundational support. We’ve seen successful private-public partnerships in other areas of government. It’s a new world for school districts, and adaptation is necessary for survival in an environment unfairly forced upon them.
Imagine what could be done if the state had not expanded the voucher program set to cost $500 million in the fiscal year 2024.