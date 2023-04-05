Regarding public health, the rationale for regulatory oversight is to help maintain the safety and health of citizens by protecting the interests of all stakeholders involved. Sometimes those interests will be in opposition, such as a homeowner who may want to do something that could cause damage to neighbors. The regulator acts as a referee.
Now, thanks to a bill that will most likely land on Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk, the Indiana General Assembly is advancing a noxious idea to push county health departments out of regulating residential septic systems.
Under changes proposed in House Bill 1647, authored by Rep. Bob Morris, R-Fort Wayne, property owners could override a local health department when installing and replacing residential sewage systems. The overrule will come if a consultant deems the system operable.
Quoted in the Indiana Capital Chronicle, Morris said Monday: “Being told that you cannot build a home on this ground that you worked hard for … and then when you talk to these professionals and they say you can … that’s what we’re getting at here.”
Again, regulatory oversight is seen as the enemy of progress rather than a protection for the community, as if the social contract isn’t a hallmark of Western civilization.
And given that in 2019, the Indiana Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs identified 11,000 wastewater failures in more than 444 unsewered communities, strengthening the commitment to a county health department to do its job fairly and accurately would make more sense than vilifying inspectors. “Unsewered communities,” according to the state, are concentrations of residences and businesses with septic systems, and sometimes with incomplete wastewater systems.
A failing septic system can pose a serious health and environmental threat by leaking untreated waste that could find its way to ground around the tank, groundwater or surface water.
The 2019 report, done with the Indiana University Public Policy Institute, suggested resident and local official support “are critical to implementing collective solutions.”
Attempts were squashed to modify HB 1647 to include creating a licensing structure for septic system installers or requiring a home seller to provide an inspection to be completed before transfer or sale of the property.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, more than 800,000 onsite sewage disposal systems are currently used in Indiana. Local health departments issue more than 15,000 permits per year for new systems and about 6,000 permits for repairs, the department reports on its website.
Environmental advocates concede such a decree would make it easier for a property owner, but it certainly doesn’t make it safer.
“Our local health departments have the objective of doing what’s best for the community,” said Indra Frank, environmental health and water policy director for the Hoosier Environmental Council, during a Senate environment committee meeting on Monday. “Do we want to leave regulatory decisions in the hands of people who have a financial stake in that septic system?”
The supermajority would answer yes, not just in this bill but another proposed by Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie. Pressel authored a bill that would open oversight of residential onsite sewage systems to a Technical Review Panel. As a result, what was once the domain of the Indiana Department of Health would be the domain of a panel of experts with varying agendas – including industry experts.
“The goal is to have one statewide septic rule … we want one level playing field throughout the state,” Pressel is quoted in the Indiana Capital Chronicle.
What happened to the GOP commitment to home rule?
While most of us do not use a septic tank system, protecting the drinking water in communities is a duty the state should take seriously. County health departments work for the people. And landowner rights can’t supersede those of their neighbors and the rest of the community.