Every year in the U.S., 2,000 babies are born with sickle cell disease, a genetic disorder that affects the blood. An overwhelming majority of sickle cell patients are Black.
Dwindling stock of a common antibiotic in some places has pediatric sickle cell specialists alarmed, WFYI Indianapolis reported last month. Children’s lives depend on liquid penicillin, and a shortage could have wide-ranging ramifications.
As recently as the early 1980s, nearly 1 in 3 children with sickle cell disease died before turning 5 years old, according to WFYI.
But a landmark clinical trial found two doses of liquid penicillin, administered daily between 2 months and at least 5 years of age, could slash rates of life-threatening bacterial infections by more than 84%.
Due to widespread use of penicillin – and mandatory newborn screenings for sickle cell disease – today more than 95% of children with sickle cell disease reach their 18th birthday, WFYI reported.
But local hospitals are finding the antibiotic hard to come by.
“Like other health systems, Parkview Health is currently unable to get liquid penicillin from our wholesaler,” Tami Brigle, public relations manager for Parkview, told The Journal Gazette. “However, our pharmacy team typically sees low demand for this drug. We have adequate supplies of other liquid antibiotics, such as amoxicillin, which can be used in the prevention of sepsis in small children who have sickle cell disease.”
Dr. Monica Hulbert of St. Louis Children’s Hospital in Missouri told WFYI alternatives to penicillin could be more expensive for families. Some could require insurance authorization, which could take anywhere from 48 hours to a few weeks, Hulbert said.
Sickle cell disease patients already face many social and economic challenges. Manufacturers must ramp up antibiotic production.
“We cannot let this happen,” Dr. Kerry Morrone of the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore in New York told WFYI of a shortage in antibiotics. “I’m dead serious. Children will die.”