Farmers may be wishing for a personified villain to vent their frustrations with the unusually dry weather we are experiencing, a nervy problem already causing issues.
The University of Nebraska’s U.S. Drought Monitor lists 75% of Indiana as “abnormally dry,” while 21.7% of the state – including Steuben County – faces “moderate drought” conditions.
Moderate drought conditions are typified by low creek and pond levels, as well as stunted crop growth.
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Indiana crop weather report rated the corn crop as 55% good-to-excellent, down from 74% at this time last year. The soybean crop rated good-to-excellent is also down.
Dan Quinn, an assistant professor of agronomy and a corn specialist, told Purdue University News that when the weather is hot and dry this early after corn is planted, corn roots have a more challenging time establishing in the ground, leading to possible challenges later in the growing season.
“It’s still too early to know if there will be significant yield losses, but if this does persist into pollination and the critical growth stages in the life cycle of the corn plant, we will have reason to be concerned,” said Quinn.
But, as Indiana State Climatologist Beth Hall noted in the same release, we would need another two weeks of dry weather to indicate a flash drought.
“We hope the weather patterns will shift soon, so this is only a scare,” Hall said.
The National Weather Service’s North Indiana office predicts a 50% chance for isolated-scattered showers and storms come Thursday afternoon and early evening. So while you may be enjoying recent sunny skies, this week’s rainfall must have area farmers smiling.