As Indiana’s legislators consider raising the tobacco tax – and, ostensibly, taxing vaping supplies – they should consider a surprising health care fact. Nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Medicaid annually spends about $40 billion on health care for smoking-related diseases, more than 15% of total Medicaid spending.
Sen. President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, has said reducing Hoosier smoking rates would be part of the discussion on public health, the Indiana Capital Chronicle reported.
“We will be taking a hard look at our public health funding this year, including potential changes to our public health funding and infrastructure,” Bray said. “With that in mind, cessation efforts to help curb smoking will certainly be an issue we look at this legislative session.”
Bray brought up cessation programs, which is interesting considering how much damage is being done now and how little Indiana has spent to stop it.
Smoking contributes to 11,100 Hoosier deaths per year.
Indiana’s Medicaid costs caused by smoking are $634 million with an additional $7.5 billion in lost productivity. In breaking down the state and federal tax burden from smoking-caused government expenditures, each Hoosier household pays $1,025 annually.
It’s important to point out these gruesome statistics because our culture loathes prohibiting the use of a legal toxic and addictive substance proven to cause various cardiovascular diseases and cancers to both users and bystanders.
When it comes to Indiana teenagers, we appear to be generating throngs of tobacco consumers. Just over 5% of Hoosier high school students smoke, which is more than twice the reported national rate of 1.9%.
In its tobacco-related data and rankings, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids estimates that 471,100 Indiana kids alive today will become smokers; nearly a third of them will eventually die as a result of smoking.
Once again, Indiana is at or near the bottom of a dangerous list, ranking 46th for cigarette taxes at a ludicrous 57 cents per pack. According to the campaign’s metrics released last month, neighbors Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky rank 12th, 19th, 29th and 37th. Kentucky, a tobacco-growing state, charges a $1.10 tax per cigarette pack.
And in all this entanglement of quantitative and qualitative data, we return to Bray’s point about cessation programs. In the fiscal year 2022, Indiana spent $7.5 million on tobacco control programs, which is just 10.2% of the CDC’s spending target. We are not as bad as our neighbors, which, other than Ohio, also spent less than their CDC targets.
State legislatures together spend $718.5 million on anti-smoking programs – one-fifth of the CDC’s recommendations. Unsurprisingly, the tobacco industry spent $9.1 billion marketing cigarettes and smokeless tobacco, doling out $308 million in Indiana alone.
Given the numbers, Bray and the GOP supermajority will want to look at best-of-class cessation programs. There is a bevy of evidence that shows taxing a few nickels per pack will not get the job done. The tax needs to be substantial and doing that will take real political bravery that may set them against some of their constituents. Smoking is an addiction, so that level of hostility should surprise no one.
We’d rather not live in a nanny state. But the General Assembly must consider enlarging its role in saving Hoosiers from the harms of a poisonous product that kills at an alarming rate, robs people of their quality of life, and negatively affects productivity.