Food prices are up 11.2% over last year. Despite an uptick in consumer confidence, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index reports “uncertainty over the future trajectory of prices, economies, and financial markets around the world indicate a bumpy road ahead for consumers.”
For some of us, belt-tightening is little more than a cinch here and there.
Others, however, find themselves being squeezed beyond tolerability. Even lifelines like the recent rise in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds may not be enough to keep families fed.
A 12.5% adjustment to SNAP benefits that began Oct. 1 means the maximum monthly allotment for a family of four would rise to $939, an increase of $104. That’s cold comfort when one considers that energy companies are talking about massive increases in heating bills this winter.
“Without these changes, the value of SNAP benefits would erode over time; these adjustments ensure that households retain purchasing power,” according to an analysis by the Washington, D.C-based Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “Cost-of-living adjustments are not unique to SNAP. For example, school meal reimbursement rates, income thresholds for Medicaid, and Social Security benefits are adjusted annually to account for inflation.”
While the SNAP adjustment is welcome, we can’t forget that not all of the state’s 600,000-plus SNAP recipients receive the full subsidy. For example, a household of one or two people gets a maximum of $23 per week.
Unfortunately, decades-old tropes about food stamp recipients prevail, much to our collective detriment. It’s not hyperbole to see how those hard-coded beliefs provide a barrier between people who have and those who have not.
Two-thirds of people who receive federal food aid are children, the elderly and people with disabilities. Low-wage workers also receive funds, but they’re most often in unstable jobs and susceptible to volatile economic cycles.
SNAP benefits may have risen from last year, but that does not mean more people are eligible. Carmen Cumberland, president and CEO of Community Harvest Food Bank, distributes food to low-income families in nine northeast Indiana counties.
“Looking at the Federal Poverty Income level year over year, it has only increased 5.5%, from $12,880 to $13,590 for a single-person household, which doesn’t nearly match the inflation levels,” she said. “So, even fewer people are eligible than should be at this point in time.”
Yes, fewer. Consider what happens with a single-person household.
“SNAP recipients are only eligible for SNAP benefits at 130% of the Federal Poverty Income level, and it is a sliding scale of benefits based on income,” Cumberland told us. “For a single- person household, the annual income limit is $17,667, which means if the recipient earns more than $8.49 per hour working full time, they are not eligible for any benefits at all.”
Someone working full time can be deemed unqualified for food assistance and find themselves without adequate nutrition. And if you think food insecurity is a combination of hype and laziness, you likely don’t realize how bad it’s become even as we enter the post-pandemic environment where high inflation negates the positivity of low unemployment.
“At some of our distributions, we are getting really close to the numbers we were seeing at the height of COVID,” Cumberland said. “Perhaps most alarming is a recent anonymous survey we did among Farm Wagon clients. A shocking 1 in 6 families in attendance at our distributions is a first-time food bank user. That is a huge number of people who have been effectively pushed into poverty.”
As we pointed out in the summer, this kind of inflationary carnage not seen since the early 1980s will have repercussions on the health of the working poor, according to an analysis published last month by USAFacts looking at the effects of inflation and the pandemic on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The downstream effects of higher prices will mean people will eat what’s cheaper, with less nutritional value. Diabetes, hypertension and obesity debilitate the individual and weaken the community by leading to lost productivity.
We’re at a critical moment in history. Unfortunately, our leaders have found it easy to politicize food insecurity, as evidenced when the state Senate voted not to extend emergency SNAP benefits to more than 200,000 Hoosiers. Solutions to a problem like food insecurity require decisions based on long-term strategy, backed by data and leadership with the will and gravitas to see it through. You know, the kind of governance voters need and should expect.