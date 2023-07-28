Last August, Hoosier lawmakers were rightly pilloried by many for rushing to embrace the post-Roe world. Seemingly lost in the chaos was something done that was pro-mother and child: a temporary sales tax holiday on children’s diapers set to end on July 1, 2023.
According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, the sales tax ban is permanent, which should be a relief to families and advocates.
Arch-conservative state legislatures in Indiana, Texas and Florida eliminated the sales tax burden on children’s disposable diapers, joining a host of progressive states willing to give up some revenue to aid families. Texas went one step further by removing taxes on menstruation products as well. Again, such items are not a luxury, so why tax a necessity?
Our Washington delegation can look to aid families nationwide. In June, several U.S. House members reintroduced the Improving Diaper Affordability Act. The bill would allow reimbursement for diapers through Health Savings Accounts, giving families more flexibility and savings.
Although excluding children’s diapers from state sales tax looks like a small gesture, one must remember that Indiana has a higher-than-average poverty rate. Eliminating the sales tax on diapers is a no-nonsense way of helping many Hoosier families.
According to the National Diaper Bank Network, whose membership includes Fort Wayne-based Healthier Moms & Babies and the Indiana Diaper Bank in Indianapolis, one-third of American families cannot afford to buy enough diapers. Infants can use up to 240 of them per month, with an average cost of around $1,000 annually per child.
Low-income families with diaper-age children spend 14% of their post-tax earnings on diapers. There is no diaper equivalent to excellent nutritional aid programs such as Women, Infants and Children and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Unable to compare prices due to lack of transportation or retail outlets or an inability to afford to buy in bulk, some families wash and reuse soiled disposable diapers as a matter of practicality.
“This inappropriate reuse of diapers and an inadequate supply, in general, can lead to health problems for caregivers and children: urinary tract and other infections for the child,” the diaper network reported.
The disparity between need and availability can also bring on mental health problems for mothers and other caregivers.
“We have to recognize that diapers are a need, not a luxury,” said Jennifer Norris-Hale of Mission: Motherhood, a Fort Wayne-based organization that provides social, emotional and practical support for moms. Maternal mental health conditions are finally coming to the fore.
As a mother of four, with the youngest at 2, Norris-Hale is acutely aware of how the stress of providing optimal care for a baby or toddler can have adverse health effects.
Marketing images of glorious mothers cradling cooing babies can perversely leave a parent to question their childrearing abilities. Add the soul-snatching feeling of being unable to drop off a toddler at child care because you don’t have enough diapers – families living paycheck to paycheck face such moments.
Organizations such as Healthier Moms & Babies and the Indiana Diaper Network provide, at best, a stopgap measure for families. And both invite public support and donations.
But our elected leaders in Indianapolis and Washington also have a vital role in this. Small government doesn’t mean being unresponsive to basic needs.
To be pro-family, our societal intentions must be toward supporting families across the socioeconomic spectrum. Making positive adjustments through legislation to assist families living paycheck to paycheck will relieve them during an already stressful but joyous time. The long-term benefit should be obvious.