For more than 100 years, the Indiana High School Athletic Association has regulated, supervised and administered interschool athletic competition as an integral part of the state’s secondary education infrastructure. One of the organization’s student eligibility rules remains mired in the 20th century.
Indiana instituted school choice more than a decade ago. Schools and the IHSAA, however, still may deny participation in sports if a transfer to another school is deemed to be for “primarily athletic reasons” – even when there’s evidence to the contrary.
Gregg Doyel, a sports columnist with the Indianapolis Star, for years has chronicled egregious examples of the IHSAA’s ruling against sports participation for would-be student transfers.
In 2018, Christine and Jay Kroft transferred their two sons, Lucas and Andrew, from Fort Wayne’s North Side to Richmond after Jay accepted a job there. Both schools recommended full sports eligibility for the high school basketball players. The IHSAA said no, ruling the move was for athletic reasons.
In 2021, nurse Adrian Brewer transferred her son, Jayden, from Avon to Ben Davis for transportation reasons after her work schedule was changed by the hospital where she was employed. The IHSAA said no, claiming the Avon basketball standout transferred for athletic reasons. A court later ruled that decision “unreasonable” and reversed it.
A more recent example is that of Kohlton Scoggan, a former football linebacker at Indian Creek High School in Trafalgar. His parents obtained a restraining order against an assistant football coach alleged to have had inappropriate communications with Kohlton’s 15-year-old sister. Subsequently, he transferred to Greenwood.
Both Indian Creek and the IHSAA obtusely argued the transfer was for athletic reasons, and Kohlton is missing his senior year of football at Greenwood.
For years, members of the IHSAA’s own Case Review Panel – a nine-person mix of parents, school administrators and state Department of Education officials – have described the organization’s transfer process as “unprofessional,” “insulting,” “condescending” and “bullying,” Doyel reported. And several judges have overturned eligibility rulings against students.
In one case where the IHSAA review process took more than three months to rule on a transfer from Twin Lakes to Delphi, the student missed an entire sports season and his family took the matter to Carroll Circuit Court. The student was seeking a transfer because his goal was to become valedictorian, and Delphi gave extra weight to honors courses and offered more Advanced Placement classes. Judge Benjamin Diener overturned the IHSAA ruling in February 2020.
“The Court ADMONISHES the IHSAA inasmuch as its transfer process is flawed,” he wrote. “The transfer process relies too heavily on participant schools to correctly apply IHSAA’s rules, (the) IHSAA is unwilling to swiftly correct misapplication of its rules, as happened in this case, and it takes entirely too long to exhaust the administrative remedies when contrasted to a child’s total time in high school.”
We reached out to the IHSAA for comment, but the organization did not respond.
The IHSAA lauds the mental, emotional, social and physical benefits of athletics, which include reduced risks of suicide and substance abuse as well as increased cognitive performance and creativity. Yet it continues to limit participation in sports for those students it believes are transferring to other schools for athletic reasons – only for some of its decisions to be reversed by courts or to draw more criticisms from its own review panel.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association should place the needs of students and their families above any perceived notions of fairness to interschool competition. Rulings that limit sports participation aren’t warranted or needed in a state that helped pioneer public school choice – for any reason – and which continues to fund it at increasing levels every legislative session.