It may be hard to remember that little more than three years ago, the world was grappling with a pandemic that was killing people and crippling economies. White House stimulus initiatives passed by Congress staved off fiscal apocalypse for families already living on the margins. Back then, cars lined up at Community Harvest Food Bank on Tillman Road.
Those scary days don’t seem long ago for Carmen Cumberland, Community Harvest’s CEO, whose agency serves nine northeast Indiana counties. Community Harvest distributed 13 million pounds of food during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
“We’re seeing as many people now as we did at the height of the pandemic before federal aid kicked in,” Cumberland told The Journal Gazette Monday. “We have people working two and three jobs, and they still can’t make it.”
Cumberland attributed the surge in numbers to various factors, including high inflation and the federal government terminating enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Community Harvest is one of 11 state food banks soon to split a historic $2 million in funding from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. Authorized by the Indiana General Assembly, Community Harvest will receive $200,000 from the agriculture department.
“Organizations like Indiana food banks are what makes growing food so rewarding,” Don Lamb, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, said in the news release. “They have the necessary resources and skills to distribute large amounts of food and help community members in need. We are so thankful for the work they do for their communities across the state in helping food-insecure Hoosiers.”
Cutting off SNAP enhancements on March 1 pushed an estimated 31 million Americans over the “hunger cliff,” as a family of four saw its benefit cut by about $328 a month. Low-income seniors also saw the enhanced benefit drop from $281 monthly to $23.
According to the Alliance to End Hunger, food insecurity – lacking reliable access to enough affordable, safe and nutritious food – is as high now as it was in December 2020.
In its 2021-22 annual report, Community Harvest states that 91,500 people in the nine northeast Indiana counties it serves are food insecure, including 1 in 6 children. Cumberland believes those numbers are most likely higher.
Cumberland said seniors are also seeking services at a higher rate, hurt by a cut in federal assistance and inflationary pressures. Anecdotally, she and her staff are hearing of more seniors having to move in with their children.
Inflation pressures are striking veterans, too. Community Harvest started its Hope for Heroes service in 2016, providing veterans food three times a year. That year they served 386 veterans. Today, they’re serving more than 300 vets a month.
Federal subsidy enhancements to SNAP and the pandemic child tax credit positively affected families.
“The child poverty rate fell to a record low in 2021,” the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reported in October, citing Census Bureau data. The numbers also showed more than 90% of the money used by households with incomes of less than $35,000 went to food, utilities, housing and clothing.
Congress should consider the data and identify the most efficient ways to help working-class families. Permanently reinstating those monthly benefit enhancements can mean giving a child a fair shot of success.
We need to forget what we think we know about whom Community Harvest serves. The face of hunger isn’t bound to race, gender, educational attainment or choices. A factory closure or a severe ailment can wipe out anyone’s savings.
As individuals, we should push our legislators to action; we can also donate money, canned goods – particularly protein such as peanut butter and canned meat – and our time to assist our fellow Hoosiers.