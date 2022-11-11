In what can be seen as an early gift for thousands of college-bound Hoosiers and their families, the State Budget Committee approved a 35% increase to the maximum base award available under the Frank O’Bannon Grant.
The award increase is in line with a recent recommendation from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, which circled the grant as one of the drivers pushing young adults toward post-secondary education and the potential move in socioeconomic status.
Named after the late governor, the Frank O’Bannon Grant is Indiana’s primary need-based financial aid program. Eligibility is based on a student’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and the grant may be used toward tuition and regularly assessed fees. The program assists around 40,000 Hoosiers to attend either a public or private institution.
The program was cut during the Great Recession, and this increase – estimated to cost the state between $170 million and $190 million – is the largest in the award’s history, according to the commission.
The commission said the increase brings the award back to 2008-09 levels, when adjusting for inflation. Under the approved increase, the maximum annual award for a student attending a private institution is $12,400 and $6,200 for a student at a public institution. Current maximum award amounts are $9,200 for private institutions or $4,600 for public institutions. The increase goes into effect for the 2023-24 school year.
This is good news for a state facing long-term problems attracting new business.
For years, corporate leaders such as Eli Lilly’s chief executive officer David Ricks, economic analysts and community development officials have publicly declaimed the need for the state to invest more in from pre- kindergarten through post-secondary levels.
Indiana peddles low taxes and affordability in attracting businesses to the state. Still, as Lilly’s Ricks pointed out in an op-ed published May 22 in The Journal Gazette, this state will continue losing new factories, laboratories and research-and-development opportunities to other states until we invest in education, health and workforce development.
In June, the state’s higher education commission reported a 10% decline in the college-going rate for the high school graduating class of 2020 – the first class affected by the pandemic. However, more alarming was that the college-going rate of 53% was down from 67% five years earlier.
As we’ve said, a higher education credential pays benefits beyond an individual’s achievement. We can be a leader in low taxes and cost of living, but the investment in education is what the state needs. Hopefully, this is a sign of what’s on the minds of state legislators as the General Assembly girds for next year’s budget session.