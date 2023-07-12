Once again, Indiana’s Republican supermajority has invited a national critique of the party’s ideological foibles and self-inflicted paradoxes. A month after allowing conservative Christian preacher and musician Sean Feucht to hold an event inside the Indiana Statehouse, a Satanist cult wants to throw a shindig in the same venue.
While our state’s ruling party venerates the Founding Fathers’ wisdom, it unwisely skips the notion that these men knew, after having served a king who believed himself “God’s instrument,” that church and state can conflict with each other’s goals and require careful consideration, if not total separation.
In May, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch played a role in Feucht’s multi-year “Let us worship” tour to the Statehouse. Feucht’s tour began as a protest to pandemic-era restrictions on in-person religious services. In their minds, advocates merely invited a fellow American to speak and sing his mind.
Now, Satanic Planet’s Lucien Greaves would like to rock the capitol building. He’s willing to sue based on religious liberty. According to the Indiana Capital Chronicle, the band began asking the state in mid-May about booking time in the capitol building for an Aug. 12 performance.
“Feucht is openly a theocrat who courts the attention of politicians and seeks to proselytize through his performances,” said Greaves in a news release last month announcing the band’s performance request. “He has his opinions, and we have ours, but one thing the government can not do is preference his viewpoint over ours by giving him exclusive access to perform a concert on the Capitol grounds.”
This circus is worthy of a Kids in the Hall skit or a story for The Onion. Instead, the supermajority’s myopia exposed the problems regarding the state’s ever-increasing role in religion, which, judging by its words and actions, is synonymous with Christianity or, at the very least, beliefs based on the Abrahamic tradition.
Religion is a general term that refers to people’s beliefs and practices about the divine or spiritual. Christianity is a religion centered on the life, teachings and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
If Indiana blocks Satanic Planet from performing, it crosses the Rubicon between freedom of religious expression and the establishment of preferred religion. And even then, whose definition of Christianity takes precedence? It’s a question that goes back to colonial America.
Yes, this country’s European roots were founded on Christian principles. However, the history of the early colonies was highlighted by conflicts between Christians. In 1801, the Danbury (Connecticut) Baptist Association wrote to the newly elected President Thomas Jefferson about its struggle against the state-established Congregational Church. They objected to having to pay taxes to support a church they were not members of, and having Congregationalists exercise authority over them.
Jefferson, a deist who rejected traditional Christian doctrines, held no sway beyond his support for their cause.
Jefferson wrote to them on Jan. 1, 1802: “Believing with you that religion is a matter which lies solely between man and his God, that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship, that the legislative powers of government reach actions only, and not opinions I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature would ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between Church and State.”
Reading that in today’s context reminds one of how novelist Margaret Atwood weaved in “The Handmaid’s Tale” that Christianity is no monolith, as Baptists, Catholics and Quakers work against the post-American state of Gilead.
It’s sobering that Hoosier political leaders are leaning into political and legislative entanglements involving religion that they cannot easily unravel.