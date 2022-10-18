As Indiana’s legislators formulate ideas and solutions for the future, we can only hope that due attention will be given to this state’s incomprehensible maternal mortality rate. Given this country’s medical technology and wealth, our extremely high figure is shameful.
Earlier this month, the Indiana Maternal Mortality Review Committee found that the three-year pregnancy-associated mortality rate – regardless of race or ethnicity – has jumped from 77.2 per 100,000 live births in 2018 to 117.1 per every 100,000 in 2020.
As tragic as these numbers are, the gap between Black females and their fellow Hoosiers is unacceptable. Among pregnancy- related deaths between 2018 and 2020, Black women had a ratio of 128.8 deaths per 100,000 births, while White, non-Hispanic women had an average rate of 91.6 per 100,000 live births.
Another measure taken by the committee is pregnancy-related deaths that the Indiana Department of Health reports as a death during the pregnancy or within one year of the end of a pregnancy “from a pregnancy complication, a chain of events initiated by the pregnancy, or the aggravation of an unrelated condition by the physiological effects of pregnancy.”
Pregnancy-related deaths climbed from 12.2 per 100,000 live births in 2018 to 22.9 per 100,000 in 2020.
In addressing the Indiana General Assembly’s interim committee on public health on Oct. 4, Dr. Jasmine Johnson, a professor of clinical obstetrics and gynecology at Indiana University, told the assembled that contributing factors for the racial gap include lack of standardized care, an increasing number of birthing people with chronic conditions, and a lack of timely and standardized data on maternal health outcomes among the states.
Her conclusion correlates to a 2018 Center for American Progress study that cited Black women as having greater exposure to risk factors such as socioeconomic status, lack of prenatal care, and poor physical and mental health.
But these factors don’t account for all the gap, as Johnson said at the Oct. 4 session.
“For some patients, having increased education or private insurance may put them in a lower risk category for an adverse outcome,” Johnson said. “What we see with our data is that those same protections don’t necessarily translate to Black patients … the maternal mortality rate for Black women who graduated college is higher than that of a white woman who has not finished high school.”
That last sentence is mind-bending enough to consider that one of the sources for the gap is implicit bias – a form of discrimination that occurs automatically and unintentionally and nevertheless affects judgments, decisions and behaviors.
Again, the CAP report from 2018 hammered home the evidence.
“In their investigation of U.S. maternal mortality, National Public Radio and ProPublica collected more than 200 stories from African American mothers and discovered that feeling devalued and disrespected by medical providers was a unifying theme,” CAP reported in its exploration of African Americans’ high maternal and infant death rates. “Mothers also frequently reported that medical staff did not take their pain seriously, consistent with earlier studies that found pain is often undertreated in African American patients.”
Once again, America’s original sin is so encoded in professionals’ minds that it tilts them away from their training and even their explicit values.
The commission has listed several potential solutions for legislators to consider. It would be good, though, if rather than silo the problem, public institutions and private corporations were to think of the entire ecology around pregnancy.
For example, what does good mental and physical health look like for a mother in Fort Wayne and Angola? Can telehealth help in reducing risks? How does the lack of broadband hamper the process?
Money is needed, but Hoosier politicians must listen to people like Dr. Johnson and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, who also addressed the public health committee and policymakers, in order to enact solutions that truly heal rather than patch.