On Thursday, the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy graduated its 83rd class, which, ominously, is the smallest academy class since 1946.
Eleven graduating troopers spent 23 weeks training at the academy and will now be assigned to one of the 14 state police posts. According to ISP data, the class started with 23, down from 50 candidates two years ago.
“In 2006 and 2007, when the agency had two recruitment classes each year, the number of new recruits in total hit nearly 300,” reported CNHI state reporter Carson Gerber earlier this month.
ISP has immediate openings for 150 troopers across the state, CNHI reported, a nearly 12% shortfall.
When it comes to police staffing problems, the ISP is part of a trend seen all over the country that began before the pandemic. A 2019 study by the International Association of Chiefs of Police reported that recruitment and retention problems could be attributed to lengthy training processes, generational differences and the negative perception of policing.
The Indiana State Police has started to get creative in offering a ride-along for prospective troopers to get a feel for the job.
The state also increased wages.
Last July 1, trainees’ salaries increased to $47,000 with paid time off and paid overtime while in the academy. In addition, probationary troopers’ yearly pay increased to $51,000.
Still, there’s a pay gap between ISP and local agencies. For example, first-year officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department start at $59,529.42. In Indianapolis, which is currently in a recruiting campaign for experienced officers with billboards in Allen County, the base salary for a new officer is $61,000.