Finally, some good news from Indiana’s Commission for Higher Education – on-time completion rates at Indiana’s public universities and colleges continue to improve. The commission reports that 45.3% of all college students enrolled in Indiana public colleges in the fall of 2017 finished on time.
Furthermore, 2 of 3 students who began in 2015 completed college within six years.
Considering that a decade ago, the on-time completion rate was at a lackluster 23.2%, the commission’s report, at least at first glance, is a rose amongst some somewhat prickly data points over the past year, including a steep decline in the number of high school graduates who immediately opt for secondary education.
“Credit is due to progress made by Indiana’s public institutions in moving the needle on student completion, as well as Indiana’s lawmakers, who have prioritized higher education funding to drive desired outcomes,” the commission reports. “For nearly two decades, Indiana has embraced a performance funding formula for public institutions that rewards colleges for improving student outcomes. The formula includes financial incentives to reward and support institutions’ efforts at graduating more of their students – and graduating more of them on time.”
That’s good, but we cannot ignore some of the thorns in this report. For example, while the overall rates are promising, the commission said adult learners, low-income students and undergraduates from underrepresented populations are less likely to graduate on time than their peers across all campus types.
Adult learners, for example, report an on-time completion rate of 13.9%. Hispanic and Latino students and their African American peers have on-time graduation rates of 38.2% and 23.1%, respectively.
Other institutional gaps exist between the on-time graduation rates at four-year and two-year colleges, which are 50.8% and 18.6%, respectively, and the on-time rates between the main campuses of universities and their regional campuses.
For example, the IU Bloomington first-year class that entered in the fall of 2017 had a graduation rate of over 71%. Just over 65% of their peers at Purdue University in West Lafayette graduated on time. Ball State reported that over 50% hit the benchmark.
Purdue Fort Wayne’s on-time graduation numbers were better than five years ago, but 22% is still a vast gap between itself and the main campus and the state’s average. IUPUI and Purdue Northeast, for comparison, had rates of 38.6% and 29.8%, respectively. (A response to questions posed to PFW was not received before our print deadline.)
But there is a bright spot for PFW that requires critics to inspect closer.
When looking at extended-time graduation rates – the percentage of students who finish within six years – PFW’s 57.2% is much closer to the statewide extended-time rate of 66.1%. In this metric, PFW excelled past Purdue Northeast, Indiana State University and Vincennes, and was only slightly behind IUPUI and the University of Southern Indiana.
Ivy Tech Community College has steadily raised its on-time graduation rate; 15.9% is staggeringly low. Its extended-time completion rate is 41.4%.
Having a higher education credential pays benefits beyond an individual’s personal achievement. Indiana continues to lose out on better-paying tech jobs because our workforce lacks enough qualified people to fill the need. We can be a leader in low taxes and cost of living, but the investment the business community needs is in education. The inverse is that we lose graduates to better-paying jobs in other states.
Among commission recommendations state leaders need to consider is a 35% increase to the Frank O’Bannon Grant, which provides funds for 30,000 Hoosiers to attend public and private colleges. The program was cut during the Great Recession. We’re doing better now, and this grant is an investment in the future.
Auto-enrolling all eligible students into the 21st Century Scholars Program sounds like an easy enough layup. It’s absurd that fewer than half of eligible students currently enroll. Students in the program – which requires students to apply while they’re in seventh or eighth grade – offers income-eligible residents up to four years of paid tuition at participating Indiana colleges or universities.
Also, the commission suggests increasing the availability of dual credit high school and college courses and quadrupling the number of high school seniors who earn the Indiana College Core by 2028.
“Students who earn dual credit or Advanced Placement are more likely to go to college and succeed while there,” they wrote. “However, not enough schools offer a full range of early college credit opportunities.”