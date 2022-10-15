Government officials from Allen County and the City of Fort Wayne soon will introduce the final draft of the All In Allen County Comprehensive Plan, a guide for community planning and development for the next 10 to 20 years.
A public meeting tentatively is slated for the Omni Room of Citizens Square at 6 p.m. Oct. 26.
To move a community in a particular direction, it must be the direction the community wants to go.
All In Allen still can be amended based on public comment, Pat Fahey, senior planner for the Department of Planning Services, told the Allen County Plan Commission Sept. 15.
Check out the proposed comprehensive plan at allinallen.org and, if you can, attend the public hearing.
An online comment card is available for those reluctant to speak during the meeting.
All In Allen includes goals and strategies in 10 areas of concentration: agriculture, housing and neighborhoods, economic development, transportation and mobility, public facilities and infrastructure, community services and education, parks and environmental resources, equity, community health, and sustainability.
Development of All In Allen began in February 2020 and includes input from more than 3,000 residents. The county’s previous comprehensive plan, Plan It Allen, was completed in 2007.
The All In Allen Comprehensive Plan is an example of high-level civic engagement. It’s a bottom-up proposal, built upon discussions, interviews and meetings to learn what kinds of developments residents support.
Once it is adopted by the city, county, and the communities of Grabill, Huntertown, Monroeville and Woodburn, it will inform every development decision within Allen County for a generation.
Make your voice heard; comment on All In Allen.