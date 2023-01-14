Since 1993, Evansville-based Atlas Van Lines, one of the nation’s largest moving companies, has annually released a study of internal data on America’s moving patterns.
The latest, released Jan. 3, showed 59% of Atlas moves in Indiana were outbound, meaning more households moved out of state than to Indiana in 2022. Since at least 2013, Atlas has moved fewer families into Indiana than out.
“Is this interesting? Yes,” Rachel Blakeman, Community Research Institute director at Purdue University Fort Wayne, told The Journal Gazette. “Is it accurate for all people who moved? Nope.”
Americans enjoy a free market for moving services, she said, and can choose to use Atlas or any number of movers.
“That’s why we need to look to federal or state data sources, which can use a more complete data set better reflecting everyone who moved, not just one company’s activity,” she said.
Census Bureau estimates from 2019, the latest data available, showed 151,443 of the state’s 6.6 million residents moved out of state.