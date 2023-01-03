A record appropriation boost to Legal Services Corp. is a good thing for low-income Hoosiers. Yet, the $560 million approved by Congress in the 2023 omnibus bill still won’t completely bridge the gap needed for people and families facing an increase in evictions, foreclosures, domestic violence and problems associated with unemployment insurance and consumer scams.
Established by Congress in 1974 as a publicly funded corporation, Legal Services Corp. supports legal aid organizations, including Indiana Legal Services Inc. The Indianapolis- based nonprofit’s latest available annual report showed that support from Legal Services Corp. provided nearly 54% of its $13.5 million budget.
The local office at 919 S. Harrison St. works with residents in Allen, Adams, Blackford, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties. In addition, the legal aid organization supports all 92 Indiana counties through eight offices around the state.
Legal Services Corp. is the country’s largest single funder of civil legal aid. It distributes 90% of its funding to more than 100 independent nonprofit legal aid programs across the country, including the working poor, veterans, farmers, the elderly, and people with disabilities. Women comprise 70% of clients.
Although grateful for the 14% increase in funding, Congress’ appropriation fell woefully short of Legal Services’ request for $1.26 billion for the fiscal year 2023. There is no question of need.
Despite low unemployment, high inflation is straining low- and middle-income households and eating savings. Moreover, finding affordable legal advice for civil matters such as evictions and foreclosures can be overwhelming.
Last July, this editorial board emphasized the importance of legal aid in evictions and Allen Superior Court’s Eviction Diversion Initiative. Chief Judge Jennifer DeGroote told The Journal Gazette, “We have learned many people do not even know there are available resources and services to help them.”
Help is there, but unfortunately, it does not bridge what Legal Services Corp. calls the Justice Gap.
In a survey released last spring, the corporation reported that 9.2 million Midwesterners lived below 125% of the federal poverty line – $34,687 for a family of four – and 75% of households assessed reported having at least one civil legal problem.
Nationally, the analysis found that more than half of those surveyed reported legal concerns caused a substantial impact on their lives “with consequences affecting their finances, mental health, physical health and safety, and relationships.”
Projects such as the Indiana Legal Service’s Legal Assistance for Victimized Adults are examples of how public funding of the civil legal aid corporation assists people who’ve been waylaid or endangered by unscrupulous businesses.
Indiana Legal Services launched the Indiana Legal Risk Detector on Dec. 1, a project developed with Probono.net.
The goal, the state’s legal aid service said, is to “ease or eliminate the negative effects of (criminal actions) by providing free civil legal services and social work support to our clients.” It was likened to a “legal health checkup” in a recent story on Indianalawyer.com.
Services include assisting with negotiations and litigation, as well as working with community partners “including Adult Protective Services, as well as financial institutions, aging-focused agencies, and state and private attorneys, among others,” the Indiana Lawyer reported.
“Additionally, LAVA’s social worker connects Indiana residents with nonlegal resources such as housing/rentals, food assistance, mental health and public benefits assistance.”
Some may argue that the marketplace would fill the vacuum with federal assistance, and that using taxpayer money to support low-income Hoosiers is a waste. It’s a theoretical argument. Indiana Legal Services and the Legal Services Corp. work in the physical world with real people. Justice ought to be the leveler in a democracy increasingly skewed toward power.