U.S. motorists would see 37,000 fewer deer-vehicle accidents each year were Congress to make daylight saving time permanent, according to estimates published Nov. 2 in the journal Current Biology.
By reducing the amount of rush-hour traffic taking place during darkness, year-round daylight saving time would prevent 33 deaths and about 2,000 injuries to vehicle operators and passengers, and save nearly $1.2 billion in repair costs, the study predicts.
About 2.1 million U.S. vehicle crashes involve deer each year, the study says, and account for 440 human deaths annually.
“The numbers are surprisingly large,” said Laura Prugh, an associate professor of wildlife science at the University of Washington and an author of the study. “It’s just noticeable that a seemingly simple change – not changing the clock back in the fall, not ‘falling back’ – would lead to such a marked reduction in collisions throughout the country.”
The research shows how a seemingly insignificant shift in human behavior can affect animals, and adds more data to the debate over time changes that could fortify political arguments for moving the nation to permanent daylight saving time.
In March, the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill that would have made daylight saving time standard in all states but Arizona and Hawaii, but the Sunshine Protection Act failed in the House.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has opposed year-round daylight saving time, arguing standard time is better for human health because our bodies function better with more morning sun. But a permanent standard time would worsen deer-vehicle accidents, the study predicts, causing 74,000 more crashes, 66 more human deaths and more than 4,100 human injuries.
“If you drive two hours after dark, you’re 14 times more likely to hit a deer than if you drive before dark,” said Calum Cunningham, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Washington and an author of the study.