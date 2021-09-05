THE FACE OF HOPE

On June 7, the Food and Drug Administration granted approval for a new drug, Aducanumab, for treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

This drug was researched and developed by pharmaceutical manufacturer Biogen and was the first new drug approved specifically for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease since 2003. Unlike medications previously approved, this drug was designed to have an effect of reducing amyloid plaque in the brain, which has been hypothesized as one of the causes of Alzheimer's.

The research studies were to determine whether the drug reduced amyloid and, if so, did symptoms of impaired cognition improve.

Any drug development and research also collects data to prove the drug is safe for use and doesn't create risks to health that would prohibit eligibility for FDA approval.

Research for this drug began in 2011 with a Phase II study of 56 people. The drug was advanced to a larger study group in 2012 and expanded to two studies in 2015 with a total of more than 3,000 people participating until the trial was terminated in March 2019.

The results seemed to be negative with respect to producing a therapeutic effect on cognition; the trial was halted for futility reasons.

On continued investigation into the data, after the trial was halted, Biogen reported in October 2019 it did find a statistically significant improvement in cognition in a subset of the population in one of the two trials. This led to submission of all the study findings to the FDA in 2020 for review and a request for approval to market the drug.

Over the following months, much-discussed and now-controversial events took place.

People living with Alzheimer's disease, their loved ones and various groups including the Alzheimer's Association and US Against Alzheimer's engaged in campaigns to request FDA approval. The basis was not only a trust that the scientific data submitted by Biogen was promising but that any chance that a medication could improve cognition was a huge milestone. It provided hope and the possibility of increasing the time a person with Alzheimer's would have to engage with their loved ones as well as reduce the staggering costs of care in advanced stages of the illness.

Up to this point, other medications approved for use in Alzheimer's were woefully inadequate in providing any improvement in cognition.

The scenario of a new, game-changing medication for treatment of Alzheimer's disease is parallel to the breakthrough in HIV treatment. In the late 1980s, HIV drug therapy introduction proved to be a steppingstone to emerging treatment plans that have now reversed the certainty of fatal outcomes for those infected with HIV.

In November 2020, an advisory committee of 11 independent experts in neurology voted 10-1 against recommending approval of the Alzheimer's drug. The 11th vote was “uncertain.”

They believed the data was inconclusive in meeting the primary endpoint of the two Phase III trials – measurable improvement in cognition.

The FDA ultimately approved the drug in June using an accelerated approval process, citing the secondary endpoint of the trials – reduction of amyloid in the brains of those with Alzheimer's disease. The FDA believed it was reasonable to believe the reduction in amyloid would likely result in a clinical benefit of improving cognition. (The advisory committee was not asked to consider the secondary endpoint of the research trials as a rationale for approval.)

The accelerated approval comes with a request for continued research in Phase IV confirmatory trials to verify clinical benefit. The results of the confirmatory trial(s) are requested by 2030, nine years after the approval was granted.

Response has been divided, first in the medical communities of neurology and research and eventually among other groups with interests in drug-approval processes, the media and trinkling down to the public.

Some of the controversies have to do with the study results; some with the FDA approval process; and some with the protocols and costs that will be associated with the rollout of this treatment.

On July 9, the director of the FDA called for an investigation into the process by the Office of the Inspector General to determine whether the FDA had an unbiased relationship with Biogen during the process of reviewing the drug and whether the approval process was conducted ethically and met appropriate standards.

This followed a June 25 announcement that two House committees would hold their own investigations.

Some health care systems have announced they will not provide Aducanumab to their subscribers when the drug is rolled out for consumer use.

Since the initial approval, the FDA has also made some changes in the label for the drug from anyone with Alzheimer's to those with mild cognitive impairment and early stage Alzheimer's disease. This is to reflect the stage of illness in those who participated in the trial and excludes those with later stages of the illness, who have not been studied.

The second criterion for those who would be eligible to take Aducanumab is the presence of amyloid plaque, which can only be detected with PET Scan studies or in fluid collected by lumbar puncture. Funding for PET scans has not been approved by Center for Medicare and Medicaid as a diagnostic tool for Alzheimer's.

Congress, Medicare and some health care companies have thrown into question the price tag of this new drug therapy. Biogen set the price of the drug at $56,000 per year for a once-monthly infusion. This does not include other costs associated with receiving this treatment.

PET Scans average $4,000 to $5,000; MRI imaging exams are required prior to beginning treatment and at other intervals after initiation to monitor for possible side effects from the infusions. There will also be costs for the infusions themselves to cover the use of infusion centers, staff and miscellaneous supplies. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, a watchdog on drug costs, reports the cost effective price range of the drug should be $3,000 to $8,400.

The Alzheimer's Association supports the advancement of research as one of the three components in its mission statement. It continues to support the FDA approval.

The association advocates for increased availability of the drug with the potential to improve quality of life in those living with the illness.

Those in research studies are not guaranteed access to trial medications as studies are conducted “blind,” with a portion of those enrolled receiving a placebo medication. The association welcomes the investigation of the FDA approval process and has issued a public statement asking Biogen to reduce the “unacceptable” price of the treatment.

They association had advocated for the clarification of the targeted treatment group, which the FDA made after the initial approval.

Multiple obstacles still must be overcome to make this approved drug available. Medical providers who will prescribe the drug need education; private insurers and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid need to determine coverage for treatment; the investigations into the process of drug approval should be conducted in a timely manner.

The nine-year timeline for completing Phase IV data collection seems to be incongruent with a deep-seated concern for advancing confidence in the initial endpoint of the drug therapy: an improvement in cognition.

Beyond all those hurdles, I have worries that a treatment which may offer benefit has been tainted in the eyes of those who have the qualifications to prescribe the drug and in the eyes of those who are eligible to receive the drug.

I worry the FDA is setting a precedent of indiscriminate action when it ignores advisory committee recommendations and changes research endpoints to justify approval.

It is not a criticism of accelerated approval, which is indicated in cases, such as Alzheimer's, where a proposed medication for serious medical conditions can fill an unmet need.

I have worries that Biogen has so outpriced the drug as to severely limit access.

I worry that large health care systems have already announced a policy of not offering access to treatment for those they serve.

The Alzheimer's community has waited many years: First for adequate research funding, for the stigma of a diagnosis to regress so that those affected seek early diagnosis, and for promising treatments to become available. The hope for new, effective treatments should not be clouded by controversy and doubt.

The FDA has an obligation to us to conduct its business ethically and following rigorous standards.

Yoder resident Jana Powell, a retired primary care nurse practitioner, is a community advocate and educator for those living with Alzheimer's and their families.