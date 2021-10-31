Broken promises

Nawid Moshref is not your typical veteran. The Homestead High School graduate's experience with state-level veterans bureaucracy shouldn't be typical, either. As another Veterans Day approaches and as Indiana welcomes thousands of refugees from Moshref's home country of Afghanistan, his tale of frustration and futility is a reminder that promises from flag-waving public officials too often ring hollow.

For 10 years, Moshref has tried to collect the college tuition benefits he was entitled to receive as a Purple Heart recipient. For 10 years, he's been either misled, ignored, promised answers that were never delivered or told to contact someone else. He reached out to The Journal Gazette this month after he was told he qualified for the tuition payments, but it's too late to deliver.

There's plenty of blame to go around: Veterans service staff at Purdue University-West Lafayette, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs all played a role. State lawmakers eager to pose as champions for veterans failed to intervene on his behalf.

Sense of duty

Nawid Moshref and his family fled Afghanistan for Pakistan during the Soviet occupation in the mid-1980s. They were granted asylum in the U.S., resettling in Indiana because Moshref's aunt lived in Lafayette, where her husband was a Purdue faculty member. Moshref's father, a physician, completed a residency and established a family practice in Fort Wayne, where Nawid's parents still reside.

“My sister and I went to Southwest Allen County Schools and blended in, like everyone else, as the only Afghans in the city at that point. Fast forward to 9/11 – I was going to serve anyway, because I felt an obligation to the United States. They took us in when Germany and France refused us as war refugees.”

Moshref, now 37, first enlisted in the National Guard, as a compromise with his parents, who wanted him to go to college and pursue a medical career.

“After basic training, I said, 'Now I'm gonna do full-time Army.' I tried out in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, for a Pathfinder company, which is like a long-range reconnaissance and surveillance unit for the 101st Airborne; got accepted and went full-time active from 2005 'til 2008. I was going to transition back into civilian side and resume my education at Purdue University.”

Moshref has to be prompted to explain how he earned a Purple Heart, awarded to those injured or killed in service.

Deployed to Iraq in 2005, his Pathfinder unit's primary job was to mark landing zones for aircraft. Another duty was rescuing troops from downed aircraft and vehicles. The third led to his encounter with an improvised explosive device in February 2006.

“It was hunter-killer IED teams, which is exactly what it sounds like: We hunt and kill the people that place IEDs,” he said. Most of the missions were conducted at night, traveling by helicopter to search for suspicious activity in zones identified on intelligence reports and conducting raids where enemy activity was found.

“In February, for some reason or another, we switched up the tempo and started going out during the daytime, which we never did, we always went out at night. ... Our goal was to do a 'move into contact,' which basically means going into an area that has enemy operations and you're going to make a physical presence known – you anticipate actually receiving some kind of enemy contact or any kind of fire.”

That's what happened. Moshref and others in his unit were directed by a platoon sergeant to check out a suspicious mound of earth.

“Once we got close enough, my friend walked up and he saw the wires. He said, 'Moshref, turn,' and I turned to shield my weapon because I felt like it was going to be a firefight and I don't want to lose my weapon,” he recalled. The device exploded.

“Luckily, I was far enough away that the initial blast and concussions didn't rip me apart. I was right in that sweet spot where I was close enough that the shrapnel and everything went up and above me,” Moshref said.

The explosion threw him across the desert and briefly knocked him out, but he regained consciousness and realized he had to get out of the area.

“I thought, this is the kill zone, I gotta get out of here, because the insurgents usually would put multiple IEDs in a row, or they would wait 'til medical care comes to you so that they could get more people at one time,” he said. “I low-crawled out ... it's desert, so there's no cover. I just did a zig-zag pattern thing. ... Once I got closer to my guys they came and got me. I was bleeding a decent amount with shrapnel in the face and in the mouth. Some of my body parts were singed with fire, but nothing too crazy.”

Bad information

When his deployment ended, Moshref returned to the U.S. and completed his National Guard obligation. He started his undergraduate degree at Purdue-West Lafayette in the fall of 2008.

“I tried to apply for benefits,” he said. “I don't know the exact reason – incompetence or there just wasn't anyone in the system trying to use Purple Heart benefits, but they didn't ever let me use the permanent remission of fees for Indiana (Purple Heart) veterans. I met all of the qualifications.”

Moshref said he kept applying every semester, asking the campus veterans coordinator if there were any other financial aid options. He said she kept referring him to a Military Order of Purple Heart scholarship, a small stipend awarded to high school students. So he tapped his GI Bill benefits, even though his hope was to reserve them for graduate school.

He finished degrees in environmental health, and occupational health and industrial hygiene in three years. Just before commencement, as he was completing paperwork for graduation, someone in the veterans service office asked why he didn't use his in-state Purple Heart benefits.

Thus began his decade-long struggle to access those benefits, starting with calls to the state's Department of Veterans Affairs and the Commission for Higher Education. He was told the benefit was only for surviving spouses or children of Purple Heart recipients.

“So I said, OK, I didn't miss anything,” Moshref said. “I got into grad school and had to take out student loans, once I exhausted the GI Bill.”

With accrued interest, Moshref's $82,000 in loans grew to about $102,000. As he began making regular payments on the loan and studying in Rutgers University's Physician Assistant program, someone again told him he should have used his Purple Heart benefit.

“I called and, again, I got the game of phone tag, being shuffled around to different people and everyone's telling me something different,” he said. “Finally, I got a hold of someone at the (Indiana Commission for Higher Education) – like a higher-up person. They explained, 'yeah, you missed out, but there's nothing we can do.'”

Moshref said the dismissal “just didn't sit right.” He contacted Purdue, where he said staff blamed him for not following up. More calls to the state-level agencies followed, then he reached out to state Rep. Chris Judy, R-Fort Wayne, who represents the Indiana House district where Moshref lived when he enlisted. He said he has never been contacted by the lawmaker. He wasn't even sure if Judy was a male or female.

Moshref also contacted Congressman Jim Banks' district offices, where staff members have been responsive, but the Purple Heart tuition remission program is not a federal program. They aren't in a position to help.

Frustration grows

Now a physician assistant in cardiac surgery in Ridgewood, New Jersey, Moshref is resigned to the fact that he won't be able to use the benefits himself. He said he and his wife, who earned a doctorate in agricultural economics from Purdue, would like to return to Indiana someday and give his two sons the chance to use the tuition benefits he earned. But in calls to the state's higher education agency and with Dennis Wimer, director of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Moshref said he is repeatedly reminded the benefits might not always be funded.

His frustration is apparent, fueled by dozens of interactions that have made him question how sincere Indiana is in its support for veterans. In one case, he drove six hours from Fort Campbell to an Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles office, only to be denied a Purple Heart license plate.

“The lady at the BMV refused to give me my tag. She said the names don't match up on my military ID and my driver's license,” he said. “My name on my driver's license had my middle name and last name; my military ID, my passport, my Social Security card had my first name, middle name and last name.

“She said, 'We cannot give this to you because we don't know who you are. You could have stolen someone's identity; you could be a terrorist, for all we know.'

Moshref also has seen others rewarded.

“I went into the service with really close friends from Homestead High School,” he said. “They all have their benefits and have disability ratings and stuff like this. I don't have any of that. All those people that got all their benefits also happen to be Caucasian.”

In one conversation with the state veterans office, a staff member said she attended school on Purple Heart benefits. Moshref asked if she was a veteran.

“It was like, 'No, my grandfather or my uncle or whoever got his.' I don't understand this at all. I got the Purple Heart and I'm not allowed to use this benefit. But somebody else who has some blood relation is going to school for free? I think that does not seem fair at all.”

Budget data for fiscal year 2019 for the Indiana Commission for Higher Education show just over $32 million paid in financial aid benefits for children of deceased or disabled veterans, Purple Heart recipients or wounded veterans; the child or spouse of Indiana National Guard or public safety officers killed in the line of duty and Indiana Purple Heart recipients.

Attempting to find out who was responsible and what can be done offers a clue to Moshref's frustration.

“We can't speak to individual cases, our financial aid records are not retained for more than five years and GI Bill records are retained for three,” wrote Tim Doty, director of media and public relations at Purdue. “I can tell you that eligibility for the Purple Heart benefit is determined by the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs and the Purdue Veterans Success Center page on education benefits redirects to the IDVA site which lists requirements and steps in the application process.”

A spokeswoman for the Commission for Higher Education did not respond to specific questions about Moshref's case, noting the agency “cannot specifically discuss an individual's financial aid circumstances.”

Allison Kuehr shared examples of the commission's outreach, including a “press release on Veteran's (sic) Day listing available financial aid opportunities for veterans” and a web page “dedicated to resources for veterans.”

Through the House Republican caucus spokesman, Rep. Chris Judy released a statement: “Mr. Moshref contacted my office for assistance and was ultimately referred to the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs. To our knowledge, a department liaison then reached out to him to help.”

State Sen. Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne, replied to Moshref for the first time on Thursday:

“It has been brought to our attention by a media inquiry from the Journal Gazette that we missed an email from you. Let us first sincerely apologize for our lack of response to your email in January of 2020. We greatly value constituent correspondence and strive to address the concerns and issues raised by those constituents who reach out. However, we recognize our mistake in not getting back to you in this case and for that we are truly sorry.

“Second, In our efforts to get more information as it pertains to your situation specifically, we have discovered that according to IC 21-14-10-2, the Purple Heart benefits could not have been applied retroactively for your undergraduate education. Again, we apologize for not offering these answers sooner.”

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs did not respond to questions from The Journal Gazette.

The state agency has been plagued by scandal in recent years. In January, the Indiana inspector general issued a report confirming ghost employment and misuse of state property. It followed a complaint alleging a veterans affairs employee spent many of her work hours taking online surveys in exchange for money.

In December 2018, the agency's former director resigned in the wake of an Indianapolis Star investigation. Funds intended to support struggling veterans were allegedly awarded to veterans who worked under James Brown at the agency. In accepting the former director's resignation, Gov. Eric Holcomb offered words of praise for Brown.

The Star reported in February 2019 that former state Sen. Allen Paul was awarded a secretive lobbying contract by the veterans agency, signed just nine months after the Richmond Republican left office. He did not register as a lobbyist before meeting with his former colleagues, a clear violation of state lobbying laws.

James L. Bauerle, a Carmel resident and retired brigadier general in the U.S. Army, advocates for veterans as vice president and legislative director of the Military/Veterans Coalition of Indiana.

“This is a very bad situation and the Holcomb Administration should have done much better supporting this veteran,” he wrote in response to Moshref's case. “I hope your story lights a fire under them and gets some positive solution.”

Karen Francisco is the Journal Gazette editorial page editor.