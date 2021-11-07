HOME SCHOOLED

The odds of young people being successful in school are significantly higher if they are being raised by responsible adults than if they attend a blue-ribbon school.

Where are young people today supposed to observe good adult role models? More and more parents are demonstrating disrespectful behavior toward authority, demanding their personal values or beliefs be part of the school curriculum.

What's even worse is that adults and young people are increasingly using physical tactics to express their opinions or frustrations with the educational process and procedures.

Far too many children are coming to school unprepared and with a negative attitude simply because they have the misfortune of being raised by irresponsible parents. Without any doubt, the most disadvantaged children in our schools and society in general are those being raised by irresponsible parents.

We would expect people to be asking: Just what are basic parenting responsibilities, and when does a parent become irresponsible? After all, there is not a parent in the world who has not made mistakes raising their children, and some of our most educated parents have some of the most dysfunctional children in our schools.

There is no set of guidelines or standards that parents can follow that will ensure their children will be successful in school and life, but there are a lot of things parents can do to significantly decrease the odds of their children being lazy, irresponsible, incorrigible and dishonest.

It seems ironic that one of the most important responsibilities, if not the most important, any adult will have will be raising a child. Yet, any adult capable of reproducing can create as many children as they like with little to no accountability.

Irresponsible parents find it increasingly difficult to express their love and show their affection as their children grow older, when the behavior and attitude problems become more complex. Young children are easier for parents to show love and affection to because as children become older they become more difficult to understand and control.

Responsible parents speak to their children in a respectful, polite manner and never degrade or reprimand them in public. Children raised in a positive, supportive environment will have more self-confidence and will like who they are. It does need to be pointed out that children can have too much self-confidence to the point that they do not have a realistic understanding of their talents and abilities as a result of too much praise.

Irresponsible parents tend to use foul language, degrading comments and hit their children to discipline them in any setting, public or private. Children who experience this treatment run a high risk of exhibiting behavior problems in school.

Children being raised by responsible parents obey their parents and other authority figures; the children of irresponsible parents often say and do as they please with few or no consequences.

When responsible parents start to lose control of their children, they seek assistance from school officials, their church or other caregivers. Responsible parents accept responsibility for the attitudes and actions of their children, while irresponsible parents blame everyone but themselves.

Irresponsible parents are often too proud or in a state of denial to ask for outside help when they are losing control of their children.

Responsible parents demonstrate the behavior they expect from their children by being good role models. Consequently, you will see few of these children being sent to the principal's office or being picked up by the police.

The majority of discipline referrals in any school tend to be from the children of parents with low expectations of a positive work ethic and acceptable behavior from their children. When children demonstrate inappropriate behavior, it is common for irresponsible parents to defend the actions of their child or to believe their child's description of an incident rather than that of a school official.

Responsible parents teach their children about the need to work hard. They reinforce the need for a good work ethic and make sure their children do their best at whatever they do. This means high-quality work is expected of all school work, and it means children help their parents at home. It also means parents make sure all chores or tasks their children do are done correctly and reflect high quality.

However, when the art teacher sends a note home that a child won't clean up his mess, or the language arts teacher voices concern about sloppy school work, irresponsible parents are surprised, seldom supportive or just ignore teacher concerns. The epitome of irresponsible parents are the ones who go so far as to state it is not their responsibility to make sure homework is completed, projects are turned in on time, or who refuse to reinforce the need for all school work to be done timely and neatly.

Responsible parents are teaching their child vocabulary words and other basic skills all the time. There are children starting school with less than a 500-word vocabulary, while other children know more than 3,000 words. Anyone wanting to see different parenting styles only needs to watch parents shopping with their children as they go up and down the aisles teaching them the difference between carrots and cabbage or explaining why milk is kept cool and ice cream is frozen.

Irresponsible parents allow their children to come and go as they please and to wear whatever they want, when they want.

School officials are expected to meet achievement goals with children who don't have adequate sleep, have poor nutrition, along with an attitude that they can come and go as they please, dress as they please, and have no pride in anything they do. Efforts by school officials to help children receive well-balanced meals, have clean clothes and obtain a good night's sleep are, more often than not, received negatively rather than positively by irresponsible parents.

We must continue our efforts to improve our schools, but it's time to begin discussions on how to hold parents more accountable for meeting the educational needs of their children.

The role parents need to play in the educational process should be determined by local citizen groups, not the government.

However, the process to identify parental expectations must be legislated, or it will never happen. Once parental responsibilities are identified, there must be some way to assess how well parents are doing in meeting those expectations.

All children need a good education, and all children deserve the right to be raised by responsible adults.

Stan Bippus, a Huntington resident, retired as superintendent of Salem Community Schools in southern Indiana.